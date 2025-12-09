The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Connacht's Dexcom Stadium to host historic Women's Six Nations fixture
CONNACHT’S DEXCOM Stadium will host the Women’s Six Nations fixture between Ireland and Italy on 18 April (kick-off: 5.40pm) next year, it has been confirmed.
It ends a 20-year wait for Connacht to host a women’s game — in April 2006, Ireland played Canada at the old Sportsground.
It will also be the first time that a Women’s Six Nations fixture will be played in Connacht.
Info on tickets can be found at the province’s official website.
Guinness Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2026:
