Connacht's Dexcom Stadium to host historic Women's Six Nations fixture

CONNACHT’S DEXCOM Stadium will host the Women’s Six Nations fixture between Ireland and Italy on 18 April (kick-off: 5.40pm) next year, it has been confirmed.

It ends a 20-year wait for Connacht to host a women’s game — in April 2006, Ireland played Canada at the old Sportsground.

It will also be the first time that a Women’s Six Nations fixture will be played in Connacht.

