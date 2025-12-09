More Stories
A general view of Dexcom Stadium. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Connacht's Dexcom Stadium to host historic Women's Six Nations fixture

It ends a 20-year wait for the province.
11.56am, 9 Dec 2025
5

CONNACHT’S DEXCOM Stadium will host the Women’s Six Nations fixture between Ireland and Italy on 18 April (kick-off: 5.40pm) next year, it has been confirmed.

It ends a 20-year wait for Connacht to host a women’s game — in April 2006, Ireland played Canada at the old Sportsground.

It will also be the first time that a Women’s Six Nations fixture will be played in Connacht.

Info on tickets can be found at the province’s official website.

Guinness Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2026: 

  • Saturday, 11 April: England v Ireland, Allianz Stadium, 2.25pm
  • Saturday, 18 April: Ireland v Italy, Dexcom Stadium, 5.40pm
  • Saturday, 25 April: France v Ireland, TBC, 8.10pm
  • Saturday, 9 May: Ireland v Wales, Affidea Stadium, 6.30pm
  • Sunday, 17 May: Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, 2.30pm

 

 

