This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch: Ireland U21 playmaker's half-volley that helped Slovakian side progress in Europe

Connor Ronan was on target for Dunajská Streda in the Europa League last night.

By Ben Blake Friday 19 Jul 2019, 6:01 PM
32 minutes ago 1,259 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4731977

Connor Ronan Ronan has impressed for the Ireland U21s recently. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CONNOR RONAN IS currently on loan at Slovakian side DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda from Wolves. 

The Ireland U21 international returned for a second spell after making an impact during an initial six-month period last season — helping them to qualify for the Europa League — and was also rewarded by his parent club with a new deal in May

After playing 90 minutes in the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie against Polish outfit Cracovia — which finished 1-1 — the playmaker again started behind the lone striker in last night’s return leg. 

And Ronan scored the visitors’ opening goal to help them progress on away goals after a 2-2 draw on the night. 

Arriving late in the box on 47 minutes, the 21-year-old fired a controlled half-volley into the top corner from 12 yards. 

Rochdale-born midfielder Ronan has been one of Ireland’s stand-out players under U21 boss Stephen Kenny, and hopefully he can develop further by gaining experience from nights like this. 

Dunajská Streda face Atromitos of Greece in the second qualifying round next week. 

Read our recent interview with Ronan here

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie