Watch: Ireland U21 playmaker's half-volley that helped Slovakian side progress in Europe

Ronan has impressed for the Ireland U21s recently. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CONNOR RONAN IS currently on loan at Slovakian side DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda from Wolves.

The Ireland U21 international returned for a second spell after making an impact during an initial six-month period last season — helping them to qualify for the Europa League — and was also rewarded by his parent club with a new deal in May.

After playing 90 minutes in the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie against Polish outfit Cracovia — which finished 1-1 — the playmaker again started behind the lone striker in last night’s return leg.

And Ronan scored the visitors’ opening goal to help them progress on away goals after a 2-2 draw on the night.

Arriving late in the box on 47 minutes, the 21-year-old fired a controlled half-volley into the top corner from 12 yards.

Rochdale-born midfielder Ronan has been one of Ireland’s stand-out players under U21 boss Stephen Kenny, and hopefully he can develop further by gaining experience from nights like this.

Dunajská Streda face Atromitos of Greece in the second qualifying round next week.

Read our recent interview with Ronan here

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!