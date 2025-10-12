CHARLTON MIDFIELDER CONOR Coventry has been called into the Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifier against Armenia on Tuesday night.
Coventry replaces Josh Cullen, who is suspended for the game after picking up a second yellow card of the campaign in Saturday’s defeat against Portugal.
It was initially hoped that Liam Scales would rejoin the squad for the Armenia match following a family bereavement. However, Scales “will now remain unavailable for Tuesday’s fixture,” according to the FAI, who added, “with our deepest sympathies to Liam and his family at this difficult time”.
Coventry, 25, has started in all nine of Charlton’s Championship games so far this season, where he has played as a defensive midfielder. Charlton are 13th in the table, though have been generally solid defensively, conceding eight goals.
Advertisement
Coventry is the record caps holder for Ireland at U21 level with 28 appearances. He is yet to make his senior debut.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Conor Coventry called into Ireland squad for Armenia game
CHARLTON MIDFIELDER CONOR Coventry has been called into the Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifier against Armenia on Tuesday night.
Coventry replaces Josh Cullen, who is suspended for the game after picking up a second yellow card of the campaign in Saturday’s defeat against Portugal.
It was initially hoped that Liam Scales would rejoin the squad for the Armenia match following a family bereavement. However, Scales “will now remain unavailable for Tuesday’s fixture,” according to the FAI, who added, “with our deepest sympathies to Liam and his family at this difficult time”.
Coventry, 25, has started in all nine of Charlton’s Championship games so far this season, where he has played as a defensive midfielder. Charlton are 13th in the table, though have been generally solid defensively, conceding eight goals.
Coventry is the record caps holder for Ireland at U21 level with 28 appearances. He is yet to make his senior debut.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
conor coventry send for Coventry Soccer Squad News