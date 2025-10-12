Conor Coventry called into Ireland squad for Armenia game

CHARLTON MIDFIELDER CONOR Coventry has been called into the Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifier against Armenia on Tuesday night.

Coventry replaces Josh Cullen, who is suspended for the game after picking up a second yellow card of the campaign in Saturday’s defeat against Portugal.

It was initially hoped that Liam Scales would rejoin the squad for the Armenia match following a family bereavement. However, Scales “will now remain unavailable for Tuesday’s fixture,” according to the FAI, who added, “with our deepest sympathies to Liam and his family at this difficult time”.

Coventry, 25, has started in all nine of Charlton’s Championship games so far this season, where he has played as a defensive midfielder. Charlton are 13th in the table, though have been generally solid defensively, conceding eight goals.

Coventry is the record caps holder for Ireland at U21 level with 28 appearances. He is yet to make his senior debut.