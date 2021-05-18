BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland's Conor Ferguson produces PB to book place in European Championship final

Ferguson’s 50m backstroke final takes place at 6.18pm this evening.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 May 2021, 8:38 AM
53 minutes ago 233 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5440091
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

ANTRIM’S CONOR FERGUSON will take his shot at a European Championship medal this evening when he lines up in the 50m backstroke final.

Ferguson produced a personal best of 24.81 in the semi-finals on Monday to secure his place with the sixth-fastest qualification time.

Ferguson’s semi-final was won by Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov who set a new world record of 23.93.

“I was really happy with my swim today,” 21-year-old Ferguson said, “and I just want to say a massive thanks for all the support that I get from back home.”

The final takes place at 6.18pm Irish time on Tuesday.

Also in action in Budapest on Tuesday are Mona McSharry who competes in the 100m breaststroke as well as the quartet of Max McCusker, Brendan Hyland, Naomi Trait, and Victoria Catterson in the mixed 4x200m freestyle relay.

