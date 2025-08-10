Rising star and U20 gold medalist Kelly to follow Adeleke's steps in going to University of Texas

IRELAND’S LATEST RISING star in athletics, Conor Kelly, has confirmed he will follow in Rhasidat Adeleke’s footsteps by attending the University of Texas.

Kelly collected his 400m gold medal at the European U20 championships today, having stormed to victory in yesterday’s race, clocking a new U20 national record of 45.83 seconds while he was at it.

Speaking today to Athletics Ireland after stepping off the podium, Kelly said, “I couldn’t stop smiling, it was incredible. I was probably up a little later than I should’ve been. I woke up a little late, not much sleep…This is the last week before I go to Texas (for college) so I better get a good goodbye in.”

Kelly raced alongside Adeleke in the mixed 4x400m at the world relay championships in May.

Today marked the final day of the championships in Tampere, Finland, with Sean Cronin (1500m) and the Irish women’s 4x100m relay team finishing eighth in their respective finals.

Racing in a stacked, tactical 1500m final. Clonliffe Harriers clubman Cronin dug deep down the home straight to cross the line in 3:50.80.

“I’m really proud of how I ran that race. I think I got as much out of it as I could have,” he told Athletics Ireland. “I’m delighted with the progression I’ve made this season, I think I’ve really stepped up. I’ve not just trained harder; I’ve trained smarter and done all the little things right in between.”

An hour earlier, the Women’s 4x100m relay team of Fatima Amusan (Leevale AC), Molly Daly (Kilkenny City Harriers), Leila Colfer (St Laurence O’Toole AC) and Precious Akpe-Moses (Blackrock AC) clocked a time of 45.17 seconds in finishing eighth in their relay final, which was faster than their heat time.

Akpe-Moses – who was racing at these championships for the eighth time, having made the finals of both the 100m and 200m – reflected on her performance and that of the team with pride.

“It’s been a long championship,” she said. “We made it to the final, did what we could do, and we’re satisfied.”

After a long two days of competition, Enya Silkena (Ratoath AC) finished 17th in the Women’s Heptathlon with 4693 points. Silkena was in action in the Long Jump (5.63m), Javelin Throw (39.48m) and 800m (2:30.19) today.

Seamus Clarke (Moy Valley AC) was unable to finish the final of the Men’s 10,000m Race Walk due to injury.