Several clubs circling as Tyrone's Conor McKenna eyes return to the AFL - reports

McKenna told the county panel he intends to return to Australia to play AFL again.

Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND WINNER Conor McKenna has been linked with several AFL clubs after it emerged last weekend that he informed the Tyrone setup of his intention to go back to Australia. 

On Sunday, The Irish News reported that McKenna informed the county setup that he was planning a return Down Under. It is a big blow for Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher. The forward played a key role in their 2021 Sam Maguire Cup success, scoring two goals in the semi-final win against Kerry. 

McKenna previously played for Essendon, where he first signed a rookie contract in October 2014, but an AFL.com report links him with Geelong should he return ahead of the 2023 season. The Eglish clubman previously worked with Cats assistant coach James Kelly at the Bombers.

Geelong currently have two Irish players in their squad, Laois stalwart Zach Touhy and Kerry’s Mark O’Connor.

McKenna has also been linked with Port Adelaide as well as Brisbane Lions, who tried to sign him during his first AFL stint. 

According to Channel 7’s Tom Browne, there is no rush on a decision. With the supplemental selection period (SSP), he doesn’t have to decide until late November.

