Thursday 11 March 2021
'Having a fit Conor Murray for the last two games would be brilliant'

The 31-year-old is expected to be back in action with Ireland this weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 1:01 AM
https://the42.ie/5378044
Murray has missed the last two games for Ireland.
Image: IRFU/INPHO
Image: IRFU/INPHO

IRELAND ARE SET to welcome experienced scrum-half Conor Murray back from injury for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland in Edinburgh.

The 31-year-old Munster man has missed Ireland’s last two games against France and Italy due to a hamstring injury but is in line to make his comeback for Andy Farrell’s side this weekend.

Jamison Gibson-Park started in the number nine shirt against the French and Italians in Murray’s absence, with Craig Casey offering back-up from the bench, albeit only being used as a replacement in the Italy game. 

Murray is now set for his return this weekend and could come straight back into the starting XV depending on how Farrell views his match readiness.

Captain Johnny Sexton, Murray’s longstanding halfback partner, said Ireland would welcome the Limerick man back.

“Conor is back training,” said Sexton yesterday. “He trained well yesterday. He nearly made it back for Italy. He just wasn’t quite right but what he brings is what you’ve seen for the last 10 years: composure, outstanding basics, and he’s a real competitor as well. 

“He has great competition now with Jamison and Craig and even you talk about the depth of that position, some guys that aren’t here that are playing well as well.

“But Conor has been outstanding for years and hopefully we get him back now fully fit. Having a fit Conor Murray for the last two games would be brilliant.”

Murray Kinsella

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

