'Nothing is set in stone yet' - Murray weighs up options for move abroad

CONOR MURRAY SAYS he is looking forward to taking up a new playing opportunity abroad as he enters his final weeks and months as an Ireland and Munster player, but the scrum-half has not confirmed where his next step will take him.

Murray will retire from Test rugby following this Six Nations campaign, alongside Peter O’Mahony and Cian Healy. While Healy and O’Mahony also retire from professional rugby at the end of the season, Murray will move abroad following the completion of his Munster contract in July.

“In terms of playing, play another year somewhere, for my family, they’ve they’ve been incredible,” Murray said.

“My wife Joanna, my son Alfie, especially Joanna over the last few years and the sacrifices she’s made. So as a family go away and maybe do something for a year and enjoy ourselves for a lifestyle change.

“Body-wise, I still feel great. I still feel I can play rugby at a high level. So nothing is set in stone yet, but I think that would be nice for us to let the dust settle on retiring in this country and go away and have an experience and come back to the real world then.”

Murray admitted the decision to retire from Ireland and leave Munster was a difficult one to make.

“Yeah, a very difficult decision, particularly to leave a group like this. I think what I’ll be most jealous of is this group will continue on and be successful, but personally it’s a hard decision to make.

“You make it over a long period of time and it’s been in my head for a while, and it just feels right for me and my family. I’ve been so lucky, so grateful to be part of this Irish set-up for I don’t know how many years now at this stage, and it just feels like the right time.

“And yes, it’s sad. It’ll be emotional, but I’ve seen so many players not get to end it on their terms, careers cut short, the fact that I get to do it on my own terms and when I’m fit and healthy is something very few people get to do. So very, very grateful.”