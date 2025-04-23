The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Conor Nash handed four-match ban for hit in Hawthorn-Geelong AFL game
CONOR NASH HAS been handed a four-match ban for a striking incident in an AFL game for Hawthorn.
The Meath native was playing against Geelong on Easter Monday when he caught Gryan Miers with a swinging arm to the head during the third quarter.
The incident was graded “careless, severe impact and high contact,” and referred directly to the AFL Tribunal.
A four-game suspension was the verdict on Wednesday night, and Nash will now miss Hawthorn’s fixtures against West Coast, Richmond, Melbourne and Gold Coast.
Miers, meanwhile, has entered the 12-day concussion protocols, and has been ruled out of Sunday’s clash with Carlton, at least.
Monday’s round six match — played in front of 88,746 fans at the MCG — ended in a 86-79 victory for Geelong as they leapfrogged Hawthorn into sixth place.
Nash became the first Irish player to make 100 appearances for the Hawks last month and has signed a long-term contract extension until 2029.
