Conor Nash (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Conor Nash handed four-match ban for hit in Hawthorn-Geelong AFL game

The Meath native will miss upcoming games against West Coast, Richmond, Melbourne and Gold Coast.
10.16am, 23 Apr 2025

CONOR NASH HAS been handed a four-match ban for a striking incident in an AFL game for Hawthorn.

The Meath native was playing against Geelong on Easter Monday when he caught Gryan Miers with a swinging arm to the head during the third quarter.

The incident was graded “careless, severe impact and high contact,” and referred directly to the AFL Tribunal.

A four-game suspension was the verdict on Wednesday night, and Nash will now miss Hawthorn’s fixtures against West Coast, Richmond, Melbourne and Gold Coast.

Miers, meanwhile, has entered the 12-day concussion protocols, and has been ruled out of Sunday’s clash with Carlton, at least.

Monday’s round six match — played in front of 88,746 fans at the MCG — ended in a 86-79 victory for Geelong as they leapfrogged Hawthorn into sixth place.

Nash became the first Irish player to make 100 appearances for the Hawks last month and has signed a long-term contract extension until 2029.

