Flat option appears be edging closer for Constitution Hill

NICKY HENDERSON HAS given his clearest indication yet that Constitution Hill’s next competitive appearance will be in a Flat race.

After winning his first 10 starts under rules, a run which included brilliant victories in the Champion Hurdle, two Christmas Hurdles, the Aintree Hurdle and Fighting Fifth, the eight-year-old has lost his air of invincibility having fallen in three of his last four races.

His racing future was thrown into doubt after coming to grief at the second obstacle on his first start of the current campaign in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle in late November and Henderson swiftly mooted a potential switch to the level.

The Seven Barrows handler has been keen to let the dust settle before firming up any potential plans, but has confirmed Constitution Hill – who is to be visited by renowned jumping guru Yogi Breisner – will be entered in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and more immediately an outing on the Flat appears to be at the top of his agenda.

Henderson told the Press Association: “We’ll enter him (for the Champion Hurdle), but there is a plan afoot for a Flat race, so we’ll keep you posted if that materialises.”

When asked if he had found a suitable race, the trainer added: “No because there isn’t one, but there’s going to be one.”