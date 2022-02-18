Membership : Access or Sign Up
'I like to think he’s pretty happy here' - Cullen hopes to keep Contepomi at Leinster

The province’s backs coach has been linked with the Argentina head coach job.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 18 Feb 2022, 4:34 PM
Leo Cullen (right) with Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi.
LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen says it is ‘natural’ that Felipe Contepomi would be linked with the vacant Argentina job, following Mario Ledesma’s decision to step down from the role.

Ledesma recently announced his decision to leave the Pumas after three years in the hot-seat, with Leinster backs coach Contepomi quickly installed as one of the early favourites for the position.

The former Argentina out-half still has over a year remaining on his contract with Leinster, having joined the province’s coaching team in 2018.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship clash with Ospreys, Cullen addressed reports linking Contepomi to his homeland, and outlined that speculation surrounding the Leinster coaching staff is nothing new.

“We talk to all the coaches, not just Felipe,” Cullen said.

“We’re lucky that we have a strong group here, there has been speculation and links with Stuart (Lancaster), Robin (McBryde) and Felipe, Denis Leamy is making his way in the senior group as a coach, there will always be that little bit of speculation.

“I talk to the guys all the time, and there’s some great people there. When jobs come up, particularly when they’re linked… as Felipe said, there are three Argentinian coaches in Europe, so it’s a short list, and he happens to be one of them. 

I think it’s natural he’ll be linked to the job. Plus, he had tonnes of experience as a player and is improving all the time as a coach. We’re very, very lucky to have him. There are always decisions to be made behind the scenes, but I like to think he’s pretty happy here as well.”

However, Cullen also admitted he would understand if Contepomi felt any potential offer from Argentina would be too good to turn down.

“Of course, but there will always be some level of turnover, and when opportunities come along, particularly international coaches, of course you want to see people progress.

I generally wouldn’t stand in anyone’s way. That’s just the nature of it, we’re operating at provincial and club level, when some of these international opportunities come up, look at John Fogarty as an example off with the national team. 

“Whoever that is in the backroom team, from athletic performance and medical point of view, it’s similar, we celebrate guys when they move on.”

Cullen’s own future at the province is secure, with the former second row agreeing a one-year extension to his contract earlier this week.

“I’m delighted, it’s a great honour to be asked again to do it,” he said.

“When you’re doing it for a while you always want to make sure everyone is doing things for the right reasons. It was an easy conversation thankfully.

“We’re in the middle of a pretty busy block, it’s something that’s been there in the background and a huge thanks to everyone involved. We’ve lots to look forward to at the moment.” 

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to discuss the prospect of South Africa replacing Italy in the Six Nations and reflect on Ireland’s performance in Paris, before looking ahead to the URC action this weekend.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

