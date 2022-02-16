Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 16 February 2022
Advertisement

Leo Cullen agrees one-year contract extension as Leinster head coach

Cullen signs new deal until 2022/23.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 11:05 AM
31 minutes ago 800 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5684591
Dawson: “The job that Leo has done in his time as head coach has been excellent."
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Dawson: “The job that Leo has done in his time as head coach has been excellent.
Dawson: “The job that Leo has done in his time as head coach has been excellent."
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

LEO CULLEN WILL remain as Leinster Rugby head coach until the end of the 2022/23 season after agreeing a one-year contract extension with the province.

Cullen had been offered a two-year deal by Leinster last year but preferred to sign a one-year rolling agreement, while coaching trio Stuart Lancaster, Robin McBryde and Felipe Contepomi all agreed two-year terms until 2023.

Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson said that the decision to extend Cullen’s term was a “straightforward” one, while IRFU performance director David Nucifora also welcomed the move.

“We offered Leo a two-year contract last year but were very happy to work with Leo to make the situation work for him,” Dawson said in a statement.

“It was always our intention, all going well, that we would sit down again and agree to the second year and that has been the case. It has been very straightforward thankfully.

“I’d like to thank Leo for his work and his dedication and indeed thank his wife Dairine, and his wider family, for the support they give to him in allowing him to be the coach that he is.

“The job that Leo has done in his time as head coach has been excellent and he has with him, a group of coaches and staff, that contribute and drive the standards that we have here today at Leinster Rugby.

“They have created a hugely positive environment for the players over the last few years to perform to the best of their abilities.

“That continuity in our coaching team is a vital piece of the puzzle for us, as well as having someone like Leo who understands the system, our pathway and the importance of the clubs and the schools to the future success of Leinster Rugby.

“I wish Leo every success for the rest of this season and indeed the season to come.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Ireland legend Rob Kearney joined host Seán Burke, Murray Kinsella and Eimear Considine for the first episode of The Front Row, in partnership with Guinness. Rob ​​speaks about his most euphoric moment in a green jersey, life after retirement, a “brutal” return to the GAA pitch, and his skincare routine. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie