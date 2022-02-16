Leo Cullen agrees one-year contract extension as Leinster head coach

Dawson: “The job that Leo has done in his time as head coach has been excellent."

LEO CULLEN WILL remain as Leinster Rugby head coach until the end of the 2022/23 season after agreeing a one-year contract extension with the province.

Cullen had been offered a two-year deal by Leinster last year but preferred to sign a one-year rolling agreement, while coaching trio Stuart Lancaster, Robin McBryde and Felipe Contepomi all agreed two-year terms until 2023.

Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson said that the decision to extend Cullen’s term was a “straightforward” one, while IRFU performance director David Nucifora also welcomed the move.

“We offered Leo a two-year contract last year but were very happy to work with Leo to make the situation work for him,” Dawson said in a statement.

“It was always our intention, all going well, that we would sit down again and agree to the second year and that has been the case. It has been very straightforward thankfully.

“I’d like to thank Leo for his work and his dedication and indeed thank his wife Dairine, and his wider family, for the support they give to him in allowing him to be the coach that he is.

“The job that Leo has done in his time as head coach has been excellent and he has with him, a group of coaches and staff, that contribute and drive the standards that we have here today at Leinster Rugby.

“They have created a hugely positive environment for the players over the last few years to perform to the best of their abilities.

“That continuity in our coaching team is a vital piece of the puzzle for us, as well as having someone like Leo who understands the system, our pathway and the importance of the clubs and the schools to the future success of Leinster Rugby.

“I wish Leo every success for the rest of this season and indeed the season to come.”

