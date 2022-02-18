Byrne brothers both start as Lowe returns from injury for Leinster

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has included Ireland international James Lowe in his matchday 23 for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship clash with the Ospreys at the RDS [KO 5pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports/URC TV].

Lowe is set to return to action off the bench after a hamstring injury ruled him out of the first two rounds of the Six Nations in what will also be a boost for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Cian Healy, Jordan Larmour, and Ryan Baird – who were released from Ireland camp this week – will all start for Leinster in Dublin tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Cullen has picked Harry Byrne at inside centre, with his older brother Ross at out-half. The younger Byrne came off the bench in that position for the injured Ciarán Frawley during last weekend’s win over Edinburgh and the playmaking pair worked well together.

Larmour makes up the back three with fullback Jimmy O’Brien and left wing Dave Kearney, while Jamie Osborne partners Harry Byrne in midfield.

Luke McGrath captains the team from scrum-half, while the impressive back row of Martin Moloney, Scott Penny, and Max Deegan is retained. Baird comes into the second row alongside Ross Moloney in the second row.

Healy returns for Leinster at loosehead prop, with James Tracy and Michael Ala’alatoa completing the front row.

The bench includes hooker Seán Cronin, who is set for his 200th Leinster appearance, as well as the returning Lowe and fit-again tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson, who last played for Leinster 11 months ago.

Leinster:

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Harry Byrne

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Cian Healy

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Ross Molony

5. Ryan Baird

6. Martin Moloney

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Peter Dooley

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Jack Dunne

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Rory O’Loughlin

23. James Lowe

Ospreys:

15. Dan Evans

14. Keelan Giles

13. Michael Collins

12. Keiran Williams

11. Luke Morgan

10. Stephen Myler

9. Rhys Webb (captain)

1. Nicky Smith

2. Sam Parry

3. Tom Botha

4. Bradley Davies

5. Will Griffiths

6. Ethan Roots

7. Harri Deaves

8. Morgan Morris

