Contract extension at Wasps for Irish defence coach Ian Costello

IAN COSTELLO HAS extended his stint at Wasps after the Gallagher Premiership club announced new contracts for head coach Lee Blackett and his staff.

The deals – details of which have not been disclosed – come after Wasps reached last month’s Premiership final despite a dismal start to the 2019-20 season.

Long-serving boss Dai Young stepped down in February, at which point the Coventry outfit had lost six of their opening nine games of the campaign.

With Costello remaining in his role as defence coach, Young was replaced by Blackett, who oversaw a very impressive run of 12 victories from a possible 15.

Having climbed to second place in the table, Wasps defeated Bristol in the semi-finals. With several players absent due to a Covid-19 outbreak, Blackett’s side suffered a 19-13 defeat to European champions Exeter Chiefs in the decider.

After the season resumed in August following the Covid-19 shutdown, Costello helped Wasps to concede the second-fewest points and third-fewest tries in the Premiership.

The former Munster assistant coach first linked up with Wasps ahead of the 2018-19 season, having spent two years in charge of Championship outfit Nottingham.

“Delighted to have the opportunity to keep working with such a great group of coaches and players,” the 43-year-old tweeted. “Ready to go again after the shortest pre-season ever.”

Wasps will begin their 2020-21 Premiership campaign at home to Bristol on Sunday.