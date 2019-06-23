This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 June, 2019
Aguero on the mark as Argentina leapfrog Qatar and reach Copa America quarters

Uruguay and Peru are also through thanks to tonight’s other result, as Colombia beat Paraguay.

By AFP Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 10:28 PM
1 hour ago 3,351 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4694777
Sergio Aguero celebrates his goal.
Image: AP/PA Images
Sergio Aguero celebrates his goal.
Sergio Aguero celebrates his goal.
Image: AP/PA Images

AN EARLY GOAL by Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero’s late second gave Argentina a 2-0 win over Qatar on Sunday that qualified them for the Copa America quarter-finals.

Already-qualified Colombia beat Paraguay 1-0 thanks to a Gustavo Cuellar goal in the other Group B match to secure a place in the last eight for both Peru, who finished third in Group A, and Uruguay, currently second in Group C.

Argentina had started the day bottom of Group B but leapfrogged Asian champions Qatar — who head home — and Paraguay to set up a quarter-final tie with Venezuela, who secured second place in Group A with a 3-1 win over Bolivia on Saturday.

Paraguay finish third in Group B with just two points meaning that Peru, with four points, qualify for the knock-out stages as one of the two best third-placed finishers.

Group B winners Colombia’s victory also ensured that Uruguay progressed as they cannot finish lower than third in Group C and already have four points.

With seven of the eight qualifiers decided — hosts Brazil and Group C leaders Chile are also through — the last place will be decided by the result of guests Japan’s clash with Ecuador in Belo Horizonte on Monday.

Whoever wins that will be through, but if it finishes in a draw, Paraguay will take the final spot.

© – AFP 2019

