Cora Staunton caps glittering individual season in Oz with several club awards

CORA STAUNTON HAS capped a glittering individual AFLW season with several awards at her club, Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants.

The Mayo great scooped the Leading Goal Kicker honour, the Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award, Goal of the Year gong, and finished third in the standings for AFL Women’s club champion.

Leading Goal Kicker, GOTY, Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award and third place in the GTM!



What a season it's been for Cora Staunton

The Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award is one which will undoubtedly be close to the 11-time All-Star’s heart; the late Barclay, who died tragically in October 2020 aged 29, a former team-mate of Staunton’s at the Giants.

“Judged by the players, the Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award recognises an individual in each game that lives the team’s values and plays in a selfless and fearless fashion,” a club statement explains.

“Congratulations to the second-ever recipient of the award, Cora Staunton.”

"Judged by the players, the Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award recognises an individual in each game that lives the team's values and plays in a selfless and fearless fashion."



Congratulations to the second ever recipient of the award

Staunton, 40, enjoyed a glittering fifth season Down Under, which she signed off with a remarkable 18-goal haul. She led the Giants for goals scored for the third consecutive year in-a-row (eight goals in 2020, 10 in 2021) and finished equal-second in the AFLW overall.

The oldest player in AFLW history, Staunton averaged 7.5 disposals, 1.9 marks and 1.4 inside-50s a game and was named in the AFL’s team of the week four times throughout the year, before her inclusion in the extended 2022 AFLW All-Australian squad.

What a season it was from @duckie15 👏 pic.twitter.com/DAbwxln7QH — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) April 7, 2022

While Orla O’Dwyer etched her name into the history books by making the prestigious 21, much was made about Staunton’s absence.

Both Irish players were also nominated for AFLW MVP award, but O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions team-mate Emily Bates took the top gong.

Alyce Parker landed that at the club; winning her third straight club champion award – the Gabrielle Trainor Medal — after edging out captain Alicia Eva, Staunton, Nicola Barr with Tanya Hetherington respectively.