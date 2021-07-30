Two changes to Cork team for All-Ireland semi-final against Offaly

Cork players celebrate after their Munster final win over Tipperary.

CORK HAVE MADE two injury-enforced changes for tomorrow’s EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football semi-final against Offaly.

Star forward Conor Corbett tore his cruciate in the Munster final success over Tipperary while Evan Cooke is also out for the rest of the season after damaging his hamstring.

Ciaran O’Sullivan, who scored the winning point in the semi-final against Kerry, comes in at midfield while Michael O’Neill joins the attack.

Captain Brian Hayes and Jack Cahalane are both named to start, the latest game in a hectic schedule after the dual players featured in Wednesday night’s Munster hurling final success over Limerick.

Offaly have yet to name their team for a game that takes place tomorrow in Portlaoise at 5.15pm.

Cork

1. Gavin Creedon (Kilshannig)

2. Colm O’Donovan (Newcestown), 3. Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada), 4. Conor McGoldrick (Éire Óg).

5. Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), 6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 7. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet).

8. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s – captain), 9. Ciaran O’Sullivan (Kilshannig).

10. Michael O’Neill (Buttevant), 11. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven), 12. Niall Hartnett (Douglas).

13. Dara Dorgan (Ballincollig), 14. Colin Walsh (Kanturk), 15. David Buckley (Newcestown).

Subs

16. Cian O’Leary (Douglas)

17. Neil Lordan (Ballinora)

18. Darragh Holland (Argideen Rangers)

19. Luke Horgan (Nemo Rangers)

20. Eoghan Nash (Douglas)

21. Adam Murphy (Aghabullogue)

22. Sean O’Sullivan (Adrigole)

23. Jack Kelleher (Canovee)

24. Sean McDonnell (Mallow)

