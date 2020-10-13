Cork camogie squad will consider strike action over fixture clash controversy

ALL-IRELAND WINNER Laura Treacy has revealed the Cork camogie panel are willing to withdraw from the 2020 championship if a solution cannot be found to the fixture clashes impacting on the county’s dual players.

Treacy, an All-Star in 2017, insists that strike action would be an option they would hope not to have to pursue but it is something she would be willing to do for her team-mates.

The Killeagh player was speaking as the controversy drags on over the schedule facing Cork’s dual players Hannah Looney, Fiona Keating, Meabh Cahalane, Ciara McCarthy and Libby Coppinger.

Both Cork teams are due to face group stage games on Saturday 7 November with other potential clashes in store over the course of the month.

“I don’t even know is it going to have to go down the route that like a total strike of Cork camogie and Cork ladies football have to come into the play,” said Treacy.

“Does it actually have to be something so dramatic like that for change to happen? I would hope not.

“It shouldn’t be a case that something like that would have to happen, but if it is something that has to happen, it is something I know I personally would be willing to do and I am sure a lot of the girls involved with Cork senior camogie.

“I know I can speak on behalf of them that they’d be happy to do something like that. It is something that is happening not just in Cork, we saw it in Tipperary, it is happening in Dublin, it is happening in different counties.

“It is time that something, if it is a case that something dramatic has to be done, that we just have to sit out for the rest of the year, that we are not going to be playing on the day of those fixture clashes, then I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Treacy is critical of both the Camogie Association and the LGFA for their communication over fixture programmes.

“We are in the year 2020 and we are trying to promote women in sport. It seems to be the same complaints every year, which never ever helps the media to do with women in sport. I do know Galway were very good to us and they are saying they are happy to play us on the Sunday, which is great.

“It comes down to communication. What would be unbelievable would be if all associations became one. Everyone would then be singing off the same hymn sheet. I don’t see that happening in 2021.

“If everybody could just sit around a table and talk through the fixtures together as a collective unit and highlighted on what weekend and what day they are planning on playing that game, and vice versa. It comes down to talking to each other, to be honest.”

Treacy praised her team-mates for their commitment to both squads.

“The girls are great. They give their all to both codes. It is just a case that we are trying to stick up for the five girls involved, try get it sorted as early as we can so it doesn’t actually become something in the week leading up to championship. But at the moment, it is almost like we are laughing it off, here we go again. Another year of fixture clashes or whatever. I am just hoping everything can be resolved well in time before it becomes a bigger issue than it needs to be.

“They cannot decide and it would be unfair for them to decide on what teams they are going to play for, whether two of them go with camogie and three with football. I made contact with the WGPA and made them aware that that could be a case, that if there isn’t any resolution to what is going on, then they have said that the only fair way is for them to sit out of both.”

Cork begin their campaign this Saturday with a group game against Offaly but Treacy will miss out due to a hand injury sustained in a club game. She is targeting a return for their second group game against Wexford on 31 October.

“In our second club game, I actually broke my hand. I have obviously not been doing collective sessions with Cork since I have been back. I have been doing my own sessions and doing S&C sessions with our S&C coach Eoin and Martin O’Brien, as well. Between the two of them, I’d say they are sick of rehabbing me for the last few weeks.

“It is a case that I am going to miss the first round. I am hoping to be back for the second round, all going well. I have only just come out of the splint. I was in the cast for a few weeks. I am now able to start strengthening it up. I haven’t to puck or catch or anything just yet.”

- Laura Treacy was speaking at the launch of the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championships

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!