Daniels rescues point for relegation-threatened Cork City with 96th-minute goal

Cork City 1

Drogheda United 1

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

DJENAIRO DANIELS RESCUED a 96th-minute point for relegation-threatened Cork City as Drogheda United failed to hold out at Turner’s Cross.

But Seani Maguire headed over from four yards in the eighth added minute as Ger Nash’s side couldn’t snap their 10-game winless streak.

Sligo Rovers’ win saw them fall four points away from the relegation play-off berth in front of 1,815 fans. A week since their expulsion from the Uefa Conference League was confirmed, Drogs hoped to rebuild their European dreams with back-to-back wins.

But Shane Farrell’s fantastic free-kick wasn’t enough as they dropped to third. Earlier on Monday, City announced the signing of Rory Feely from Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee. Like Colchester United recruit Fiacre Kelleher, the ex-Bohs defender will be available to play from the start of July.

That duo are urgently required as City failed again to keep a first clean sheet of the season. Nash made four changes from Friday’s 4-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers. He recalled captain Charlie Lyons, Maguire, Seán Murray, and Matthew Kiernan, who recently completed his Leaving Cert.

Advertisement

Cathal O’Sullivan, Evan McLaughlin, Malik Dijksteel, and Josh Fitzpatrick dropped to the bench.Drogheda centre-back George Cooper pulled up injured in the opening stages as Aaron Harper-Bailey deputised.

City mirrored Drogs’ 3-5-2 formation and started in spirited fashion. But it was the visitors celebrating in the 12th minute.

Milan Mbeng wasn’t happy as referee Alan Patchell penalised him for fouling Ryan Brennan under a dropping ball.

Shane Farrell stepped up and unleashed a sublime 25-yard curler over the wall, which clipped off the post on its way to the net.

City are quickly becoming the 24-year-old’s favourite opposition as both his goals this season have come against the Leesiders.

That would be Drogs’ only shot of the half. In their customary style, Doherty’s side were happy to soak up pressure as City held 74% of possession.

Daniels had a header in front of goal, but didn’t connect properly. Greg Bolger’s corners led to a couple more aerial attempts. Darragh Crowley couldn’t turn the ball back towards the target, while Lyons didn’t threaten with his effort.

In between, Crowley’s brilliant floated pass over the cover found Maguire, who guided his looping header wide. Nash called on O’Sullivan at half-time in an attack-minded move. The teenage talent fired high and wide with his first attempt.

City continued to struggle to translate control into shots on target. From a botched Drogheda clearance, Maguire got the ball stuck in his feet, and Daniels couldn’t generate power on the eventual header.

When a defensive mix-up handed Drogs a counter-attack opportunity, Kitt Nelson raced back to foil Douglas James-Taylor. The No.10 got another bite of the cherry moments later from Freddie Anderson’s poor touch. Tein Troost reacted sharply to save his defender’s blushes by parrying over the crossbar.

O’Sullivan had a pair of shots blocked before teeing up Rio Shipston, who sidefooted over with the best chance of the half. Shipston’s quality cross invited a Maguire header straight at Luke Dennison.

It looked like City had run out of time until Fitzpatrick’s cross was met by Daniels’ bullet header for his fifth goal of the season. Then, Mbeng fizzed a ball across for Maguire, who diverted over the bar.

CORK CITY: Tein Troost; Darragh Crowley (Cathal O’Sullivan 46), Freddie Anderson, Charlie Lyons; Milan Mbeng, Seán Murray (Rio Shipston 64), Kitt Nelson (Malik Dijksteel 77), Greg Bolger (Evan McLaughlin 68), Matthew Kiernan (Josh Fitzpatrick 68); Seani Maguire, Djenairo Daniels.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Luke Dennison; George Cooper (Aaron Harper-Bailey 8), Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn; Owen Lambe, Ryan Brennan (Darragh Markey 67), Shane Farrell, Luke Heeney, Conor Kane; Douglas James-Taylor, Warren Davis (Thomas Oluwa 78).

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).