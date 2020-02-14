Shels mark return to top flight with dramatic late win in Cork

Cork City 0

Shelbourne 1

Denis Hurley reports from Turner’s Cross

A LATE GOAL from Ciarán Kilduff was the winner as promoted Shelbourne marked their return to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with victory at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

An even game was heading for a scoreless draw when Shels won a corner in the 86th minute and Karl Sheppard’s delivery resulted in a scramble, with Seán Quinn going close before Kilduff bundled the ball over the line from a yard.

Shelbourne fans celebrate. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Overall, opportunities were at a premium, with Shels edging the first half, their best chance coming in the 44th minute when Ryan Brennan headed against the post from Dayle Rooney’s delivery.

City fielded eight debutants, with only captain Gearóid Morrissey, Ronan Hurley and Dáire O’Connor remaining from last year. They showed flashes of creativity, albeit without testing Jack Brady.

On the resumption, Rooney went close from a free-kick and Kilduff might have put Shels ahead but Liam Bossin was quick off his line to save with his legs.

With 12 minutes left, City might have gone ahead as O’Connor’s cross from the right was met by defender Joseph Olowu but he was unable to keep his effort on target.

There was still time for a decisive intervention though and Kilduff provided it.

Gary Deegan celebrates at the final whistle. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK CITY: Liam Bossin; Kyron Stabana, Joseph Olowu, Joe Redmond, Ronan Hurley; Morrissey, Ochieng (Alec Byrne 87), Cian Coleman; Dáire O’Connor, Reyon Dillon (Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh 70), Dylan McGlade (Deshane Dalling 87).

SHELBOURNE: Jack Brady; Aidan Friel, Daniel O’Reilly, Luke Byrne, Alex O’Hanlon; Karl Sheppard, Gary Deegan, Seán Quinn, Dayle Rooney (Jaze Kabia 80); Ryan Brennan (Shane Farrell 56); Ciarán Kilduff.

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).

