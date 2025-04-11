A TWO-GOAL blast before half-time clinched the points for St Pat’s tonight in their away trip to Turners’ Cross to face Cork City.
Chris Forrester opened the scoring in the 43rd minute and Brandon Kavanagh doubled the lead in first-half injury time, handing Stephen Kenny’s side a significant advantage entering the second half.
They managed the game successfully from there and remain in second place, trailing league leaders Drogheda United by a point.
St Pat’s enjoyed their third win in the last four games, victory setting them up nicely for next Friday’s home tie against Shamrock Rovers.
In contrast Cork City’s struggles continued, this was their second defeat in succession and they have now failed to win in their last six games, the 2-1 victory over Bohemians in late February is their solitary success to date in this Premier Division campaign.
The challenges increase next week with trips to Dublin to face Shamrock Rovers in Monday night’s re-arranged game and Bohemians next Friday night.
Tim Clancy’s side remain second from bottom and entered this game reeling from the midweek news that striker Ruairi Keating will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles.
They fell behind when Chris Forrester controlled a knockdown with his right foot on the 43rd minute and then smashed a glorious shot with his left into the net.
Forrester and Kavanagh bag goals as St Pat's too strong for Cork City
Cork City 0
St Patrick’s Athletic 2
