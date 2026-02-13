Keating strikes late to earn victory for Cork City over Treaty United

Cork City 1

Treaty United 0

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

CORK CITY REQUIRED Ruairí Keating’s stoppage-time winner to get Barry Robson’s tenure, and their First Division return, off to a winning start against Treaty United in front of 3,520 fans at Turner’s Cross.

The former Aberdeen manager could field a relatively settled side, featuring seven of last year’s FAI Cup final team, but they were largely frustrated by a Treaty side who created their share of chances.

Just as it looked like the Shannonsiders would claim a fifth successive draw against their Munster rivals, City struck. Sixteen-year-old debutant Cillian Murphy slipped Hans Mpongo down the left wing. The former Finn Harps attacker drove into the box before squaring for Keating to fire a shot which hit the post and the luckless keeper en route to the net.

Ruairí Keating breaks the deadlock as Cork City get a late late goal! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/EsHbSOtyI8 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) February 13, 2026

Coming shortly after a banner protesting majority owner Dermot Usher and chants of ‘We want Usher out’ broke out from the Shed End on 85 minutes, the late strike sent the home support home in better spirits.

While City gave Mpongo a debut, Tommy Barrett started newcomers in Canadian recruit Raphael Ohin, Jack Brady, Steven Healy, Cian Curtis, and Ben Feeney.

The visitors had the better of proceedings with a couple of early chances. The best of those came when Rory Feely miscued a route-one clearance. Roy Lawlor raced in on goal, but fired at Conor Brann.

Keating had City’s first shot on target before Mpongo couldn’t quite reach a dangerous Josh Fitzpatrick cross.

Feeney came closest of all after a brilliant run from the right flank to the edge of the box. He dragged his shot back across the goal and onto the outside of the post. Then, from a short corner routine, Healy’s dinked cross was glanced off target by Feeney.

Scoreless at half-time, Treaty resumed with Ohin flashing wide, but City began to threaten more from there. Mpongo had three shots in quick succession. The third of those was deflected into Keating’s path, but he pulled his effort across goal and Maguire couldn’t divert it home.

Brady was put to work by a long-range Feely strike in the 65th minute. The keeper was called into action again after Greg Bolger’s ball over the top unlocked the defence. Maguire’s instinctive effort was well clawed away by the Tipperary stopper.

However, Brady was out of luck as Keating found the winner in stoppage time from close range.

CORK CITY: Conor Brann; Rory Feely (Matthew Murray 80), Fiacre Kelleher, Charlie Lyons; Josh Fitzpatrick, Darragh Crowley, Greg Bolger, Conor Drinan (Cillian Murphy 59); Seani Maguire, Hans Mpongo (Matthew Kiernan 90+3); Ruairí Keating.

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady; Robbie Lynch, Mark Walsh, Darren Nwankwo, Ben Lynch; Mark Murphy, Raphael Ohin, Steven Healy, Roy Lawlor (Brian Cunningham 62); Cian Curtis (Jason Folarin-Oyenuga 81), Ben Feeney.

REF: Daniel Murphy (Dublin).