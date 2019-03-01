This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Honours even between Cork and Derry at Turner's Cross

The Leesiders and the Candystripes each had to settle for a point on a mucky night in Cork.

By Paul Dollery Friday 1 Mar 2019, 9:54 PM
13 minutes ago
Liam Nash and Barry McNamee Cork City's Liam Nash under pressure from Barry McNamee of Derry City. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Cork City 0
Derry City 0

Paul Dollery reports from Turner’s Cross

CORK CITY AND Derry City couldn’t be separated in a keenly-contested but often scrappy Premier Division encounter this evening at Turner’s Cross. 

The goalless draw gave Cork their first clean sheet of the season, but they were left to rue their failure to make the most of a late purple patch against a Derry side who now boast seven points from a possible 12, in contrast to the Leesiders’ four.

John Caulfield selected the same Cork side that started Monday night’s win at Sligo Rovers. Despite the official teamsheet suggesting that Derry would also be unchanged from their home victory against Waterford, Ciaran Coll lined up at left-back instead of Patrick McClean, who was injured in the warm-up.

Karl Sheppard captained the hosts in the absence of the injured Alan Bennett, while former Cork midfielder Barry McNamee skippered the visitors. Derry goalkeeper Peter Cherrie was also returning to familiar territory, having played for Cork last season.

The lack of cohesive passages of play provided little entertainment for the 2,847 spectators who braved the heavy rain, as possession was squandered cheaply and frequently by both sides throughout the first half. In that regard, the greasy surface was a significant contributory factor.

Mark McNulty, Conor McCarthy and Dan Casey with Ciaran Coll Cork City threatening from a corner. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

While nether team managed to get a foothold on the contest during the opening act, it was the home side who were the width of a post away from taking a 34th-minute lead. Shane Griffin burst forward from left-back and drilled a low shot which struck the outside of the frame.

Moments later, Griffin did well to find Liam Nash in the box with a cross. Nash’s volley missed the target but fell for Sheppard in a promising position. He steered his effort wide, the chance rendered null and void in any case by an offside flag.

Derry posed few first-half problems for their opponents in the final third, although Cork goalkeeper Mark McNulty did experience a nervy moment early on when he was almost robbed of possession after being closed down by Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and David Parkhouse.

The Candystripes showed more attacking intent after the restart. During a period of early pressure, McNulty had to push Ally Gilchrist’s long-range attempt over the crossbar. A scramble ensued in the six-yard box from the resultant corner, before the danger for Cork was eventually cleared. 

Following a relatively productive spell for Declan Devine’s Derry team, Cork gradually redoubled their offensive efforts and dominated the final quarter. Gearoid Morrissey and Garry Buckley linked up well in midfield, while Griffin and substitutes Colm Horgan and James Tilley all offered a threat from wide positions.

David Parkhouse and Conor McCormack Conor McCormack of Cork City tracking Derry City's David Parkhouse. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Horgan — who replaced the injured Sean McLoughlin — delivered a testing cross from the right, which Cherrie punched into the path of Buckley, whose subsequent strike was saved by the Derry goalkeeper.

Substitute Dan Smith came close to marking his home debut for Cork with a goal, only for the on-loan Portsmouth striker to see his header from another Horgan cross drift wide. With time running out, Morrissey found Conor McCarthy from a corner but he poked the ball narrowly wide.

McCarthy had to be alert at the other end in stoppage time. The Cork defender intervened with an important block to deny substitute Aidy Delap, leaving it honours even as referee Rob Rogers called a halt to the action.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Sean McLoughlin (Colm Horgan 59, inj.), Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack, Gearoid Morrissey; Daire O’Connor (James Tilley, 59), Garry Buckley, Karl Sheppard; Liam Nash (Dan Smith, 77).

DERRY CITY: Peter Cherrie; Darren Cole, Eoin Toal, Ally Gilchrist, Ciaran Coll; Greg Sloggett, Ciaron Harkin; Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Eoghan Stokes, 60), Barry McNamee, Michael McCrudden (Aidy Delap, 71); David Parkhouse (Gianni Seraf, 88).

Referee: Rob Rogers

