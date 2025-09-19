Shamrock Rovers left frustrated against Cork

Cork City 1

Shamrock Rovers 1

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ title march hit a wobble as Darragh Crowley blasted home a 30-yard rocket to snatch a stoppage-time draw for Cork City.

Danny Grant had broken the stubborn home resistance as the Leesiders seemed likely to slip closer to relegation in front of 2,726 fans at Turner’s Cross.

However, in the first added minute, a simple throw-in from Benny Couto found Crowley unmarked, and his thunderbolt deceived Ed McGinty in the Hoops’ goal.

Moments later, the goalscorer almost turned the ball into his own net from a free-kick, but Conor Brann reacted sharply to save.

Despite the home side’s struggles, Rovers’ winless streak on Leeside now extends to four games.

The runaway league leaders still sit seven points clear with two games in hand on their nearest challengers. Rovers could yet secure a 22nd title before their Conference League campaign begins away to Sparta Prague in less than a fortnight.

City’s survival dreams remain hanging by a thread, eight points adrift of Galway United and Sligo Rovers. City must beat both of their relegation rivals away from home to have any remote possibility of clawing back the deficit. Just 18 points remain available.

Both teams made one change from their FAI Cup quarter-final victories. Fit-again Greg Bolger earned his first start in two months, replacing Seán Murray.

Rovers, meanwhile, were without Lee Grace. Cory O’Sullivan stepped into their back-three.

The visitors quickly asserted their dominance around the middle and should’ve had two goals inside 19 minutes.

From a rapid counter, Josh Honohan was slipped into space down the left flank. The home fans hadn’t even time to boo their former player before he put the ball on a plate for Danny Mandroiu in the centre. The attacker fired towards goal, but Rory Feely took the shot square in the face. He didn’t know much about it, but his positioning was perfect.

Mandroiu swung in the cross for the next big chance. Rory Gaffney arrived unopposed at the back post but failed to turn the ball into the net. A relieved Feely cleared off his goalline.

Gaffney twice received long balls over the top. Both times, City’s last-ditch defence forced him to turn back.

Graham Burke was causing headaches by dropping into pockets of space, while Rovers kept stretching the hosts with their wide passes. City, led by Feely, were able to funnel bodies back to plug the gaps. They struggled to transition into attack, though, holding just 26% of possession.

Kaedyn Kamara twice regained the ball on the edge of Rovers’ box, but City couldn’t manufacture a shot. The Preston North End loanee was then booked for an ill-judged lunge on Matt Healy.

Their only effort all half was a long-range Alex Nolan attempt, which McGinty caught.

Honohan couldn’t connect with Rovers’ next chance before the winger’s pullback looked likely to deliver the breakthrough. However, Burke delayed too long, and Brann advanced to save.

Daniel Cleary’s crucial tackle snuffed out a late City counter before Seani Maguire could pull the trigger.

Maguire got another opportunity within 60 seconds of the restart. He gathered Crowley’s diagonal pass and drove towards goal, only for O’Sullivan to block his shot.

Spurred on, City reeled off four more attempts. Bolger saw his strike gathered by McGinty, Evan McLaughlin blasted off target, and Roberto Lopes blocked Maguire’s free. Then, Crowley’s drive flew past the top corner on its way into the Shed End.

Just as Rovers looked short on ideas, Burke worked the ball onto his left and pulled it just wide. Mandroiu had skied one chance over, and he did the same when the next opportunity came his way.

After Stephen Bradley’s double substitution, Mandroiu set the move in motion for the opening goal. He sent Honohan down the left, and the driven cross ran through for Grant. The winger had loads of time to check onto his right before drilling low into the far corner.

Ger Nash responded by switching to three at the back, with Couto replacing Kamara. An alert Lopes tackle on Maguire prevented a major chance for City before the ex-Ireland international got under Freddie Anderson’s cross.

However, there was still time for Crowley to grab a shock draw.

Both teams face a quick turnaround with City travelling to St Pat’s on Monday, while Rovers return south to visit Waterford.

CORK CITY: Conor Brann; Darragh Crowley, Freddie Anderson, Rory Feely, Matthew Kiernan; Greg Bolger (Seán Murray 70), Kaedyn Kamara (Benny Couto 73); Alex Nolan (Brody Lee 83), Evan McLaughlin, Kitt Nelson; Seani Maguire.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Ed McGinty; Daniel Cleary, Roberto Lopes, Cory O’Sullivan; Danny Grant, Matt Healy, Danny Mandroiu (Gary O’Neill 84), Dylan Watts (Aaron McEneff 68), Josh Honohan; Graham Burke (Aaron Greene 82), Rory Gaffney (John McGovern 68).

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd (Dublin).