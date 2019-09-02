This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 2 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork City's struggles continue as Waterford snatch win with two late goals

Maxim Kouogun hit the equaliser in the 82nd minute before Walter Figueira struck the injury-time winner.

By Denis Hurley Monday 2 Sep 2019, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,977 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4793087
Maxim Kouogun (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Maxim Kouogun (file pic).
Maxim Kouogun (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Cork City 1

Waterford 2

Denis Hurley reporting from Turner’s Cross 

CORK CITY REMAIN without a home league win since 10 May after they were sucker-punched by two late Waterford goals at Turner’s Cross on Monday night.

Leading by Dáire O’Connor’s 25th-minute goal, the Rebel Army had more than their fair share of chances in the second half but failed to kill the game off and were punished by a Blues side that never gave up.

The equaliser arrived in the 82nd minute as Shane Duggan crossed for first-half sub Maxim Kouogun to head home.

While City pushed on looking for a winner, that left space at the back and Waterford took advantage as Michael O’Connor found Georgie Poynton in the penalty area and he squared to Walter Figueira.

It was Waterford’s third win over the Rebel Army this season and means that new City boss is still looking for his first point, with their next assignment a trip to Dundalk on Friday night.

While Duggan had an early chance, City settled well and forced a corner after Eoghan Stokes had a shot blocked by Kouogun.

From the corner, Shane Griffin fed O’Connor, who curled home his second goal of the second, in off the crossbar.

After the goal, City played with confidence and might have had a second before half-time, though equally Waterford went close in injury time, Duggan’s long-range shot saved by Tadhg Ryan, who was making his first league start for City.

City reasserted themselves on the resumption, with Mark O’Sullivan having two headers saved by Matt Connor while the goalkeeper also denied Stokes.

While it remained 1-0, Waterford always had a chance and took it thanks to Kouogun before it got even better for Alan Reynolds’ side at the death.

Cork City: Tadhg Ryan; Josh Honohan, Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Shane Griffin; Garry Buckley, Conor McCormack; Karl Sheppard, Eoghan Stokes, Dáire O’Connor (Darragh Crowley 55); Mark O’Sullivan (Ben O’Brien-Whitmarsh 82).

Waterford: Matt Connor; John Kavanagh (Maxim Kouogun 19), Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, Kevin Lynch; Shane Duggan, Sam Bone (Michael O’Connor half-time); Dean O’Halloran (Cory Galvin 58), Georgie Poynton, JJ Lunney; Walter Figueira.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie