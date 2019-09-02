Cork City's struggles continue as Waterford snatch win with two late goals

Cork City 1

Waterford 2

Denis Hurley reporting from Turner’s Cross

CORK CITY REMAIN without a home league win since 10 May after they were sucker-punched by two late Waterford goals at Turner’s Cross on Monday night.

Leading by Dáire O’Connor’s 25th-minute goal, the Rebel Army had more than their fair share of chances in the second half but failed to kill the game off and were punished by a Blues side that never gave up.

The equaliser arrived in the 82nd minute as Shane Duggan crossed for first-half sub Maxim Kouogun to head home.

While City pushed on looking for a winner, that left space at the back and Waterford took advantage as Michael O’Connor found Georgie Poynton in the penalty area and he squared to Walter Figueira.

It was Waterford’s third win over the Rebel Army this season and means that new City boss is still looking for his first point, with their next assignment a trip to Dundalk on Friday night.

While Duggan had an early chance, City settled well and forced a corner after Eoghan Stokes had a shot blocked by Kouogun.

From the corner, Shane Griffin fed O’Connor, who curled home his second goal of the second, in off the crossbar.

After the goal, City played with confidence and might have had a second before half-time, though equally Waterford went close in injury time, Duggan’s long-range shot saved by Tadhg Ryan, who was making his first league start for City.

City reasserted themselves on the resumption, with Mark O’Sullivan having two headers saved by Matt Connor while the goalkeeper also denied Stokes.

While it remained 1-0, Waterford always had a chance and took it thanks to Kouogun before it got even better for Alan Reynolds’ side at the death.

Cork City: Tadhg Ryan; Josh Honohan, Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Shane Griffin; Garry Buckley, Conor McCormack; Karl Sheppard, Eoghan Stokes, Dáire O’Connor (Darragh Crowley 55); Mark O’Sullivan (Ben O’Brien-Whitmarsh 82).

Waterford: Matt Connor; John Kavanagh (Maxim Kouogun 19), Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, Kevin Lynch; Shane Duggan, Sam Bone (Michael O’Connor half-time); Dean O’Halloran (Cory Galvin 58), Georgie Poynton, JJ Lunney; Walter Figueira.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).

