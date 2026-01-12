Cork edge Clare for first win of Ben O'Connor's reign

Munster Hurling League Group B round 3

Cork 1-18

Clare 0-20

Stephen Barry reports from Mallow

BEN O’CONNOR gained the first win of his Cork reign as a 59th-minute Ben Cunningham penalty fired the Rebels to a one-point victory over Clare.

That late goal, after Alan Walsh was fouled by Conor Cleary under the dropping ball, denies the Banner a place in the Munster Hurling League final. Limerick will instead meet Waterford in Saturday’s decider.

Free-taker Cunningham finished with 1-10, while Clare’s tally was shared across 10 different scorers.

There was a big-name addition to Brian Lohan’s team as captain Tony Kelly was announced as a late replacement for Cathal Malone. There was a further welcome return between the posts for Éibhear Quilligan, just over four months after undergoing knee surgery.

Fiachra Ó Braoin, Aidan Fawl, Niall O’Farrell, and Senan Dunford were given debuts among 10 changes from their victory over Limerick.

O’Connor continues to trial players while holding back Cork’s All-Ireland final team for the National League. The new manager made nine changes from their Limerick defeat, handing out debuts to Paudie O’Sullivan, Shane Kingston (Ballinora), and Brian Keating.

Advertisement

Backed by the wind, Clare were quicker out of the blocks to open up a 0-9 to 0-3 lead. They had five points from their half-back line alone, including three from Diarmuid Ryan (1 free) and two from Dylan McMahon.

Jack O’Neill dropped deep to land two monster points, while Keith Smyth tagged on a brace.

Alan Walsh was an effective targetman for Cork. The Kanturk man twice got a run on goal, but was fouled both times for Cunningham to tap over. Walsh also created their first point from play in the 21st minute for Seán Desmond.

Kelly started to drift out of the full-forward line to get on the scoresheet, but Cork ended with three in a row, including a Cunningham brace and Brian O’Sullivan’s point.

Clare led 0-12 to 0-7 at the break, and an O’Farrell free moved them six ahead on the resumption.

But the wind would aid Cork’s comeback attempts as they nailed the next five in succession. Cunningham scored three of those and laid on another for Brian O’Sullivan.

Mark Rodgers was introduced and immediately converted three frees to rebuild a five-point lead.

But while Rodgers was denied a goal by Paudie O’Sullivan, Cork reeled off 1-4 without reply. Desmond, Ethan Twomey, and Shane Kingston (Douglas) found the target before Cunningham’s late penalty.

Rodgers twice cut the deficit to a point, either side of Walsh’s insurance score.

Scorers for Cork: Ben Cunningham 1-10 (1-0p, 7f, 1 65), Brian O’Sullivan 0-2, Shane Kingston (Douglas) 0-2, Seán Desmond 0-2, Ethan Twomey 0-1, Alan Walsh 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Mark Rodgers 0-5 (4f, 1 65), Diarmuid Ryan 0-3 (1f), Dylan McMahon 0-2, Jack O’Neill 0-2, Niall O’Farrell 0-2 (2f), Keith Smyth 0-2, Senan Dunford 0-1, Tony Kelly 0-1, Shane Meehan 0-1, Diarmuid Stritch 0-1.

CORK

1. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills)

2. Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), 3. Dáire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), 4. Shane Kingston (Ballinora)

5. Tom Hanley (Ballyhea), 6. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 7. Ciarán Doolan (St Finbarr’s)

8. Brian Keating (Ballincollig), 9. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk)

10. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), 11. Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), 12. Cian Darcy (Sarsfields)

22. Alan Walsh (Kanturk), 14. Seán Desmond (Watergrasshill), 13. Shane Kingston (Douglas, captain)

Subs

19. Micheál Mullins (Glen Rovers) for Hanley (h-t)

20. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for O’Connor (h-t)

21. Colm McCarthy (Sarsfields) for Darcy (h-t)

17. 17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for O’Leary (44)

18. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers) for Kingston (Ballinora) (49)

CLARE

1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Fiachra Ó Braoin (Sixmilebridge)

5. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara), 6. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 7. Aidan Fawl (O’Callaghan’s Mills)

8. Oran Cahill (Éire Óg Ennis), 9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

14. Colm O’Meara (Clonlara), 11. Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin), 12. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford)

15. Keith Smyth (Killanena), 26. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, captain), 13. Senan Dunford (Tubber)

Subs

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge) for Cahill (h-t)

20. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara) for O’Meara (h-t)

25. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for Hogan (40)

18. Mark Rodgers (Scariff) for Dunford (44)

19. Shane Meehan (Banner) for Smyth (44)

24. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for Kelly (55)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)