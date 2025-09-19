Midleton reach Cork semi-finals with second-half rally as St Brigid's progress in Roscommon

GAA Results

Cork premier senior hurling quarter-final

Midleton 2-19 Glen Rovers 2-17

Roscommon senior football quarter-final

St Brigid’s 1-18 Rosommon Gaels 1-07

MIDLETON HAVE BOOKED their place in the semi-finals of the Cork Premier SHC after a second-half rally against Glen Rovers to set up a final-four clash with Blackrock.

This was a repeat of the 2021 county final which Midleton won, with the same victors emerging this evening.

Trailing by five points at half-time — and seven in the second half — Midleton fought back as Conor Lehane finished with 0-10 while Cormac Beausang hit a crucial 2-1 to help complete their comeback victory.

Patrick Horgan hit 2-9 for Glen Rovers, 2-7 of which came in the first half, but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.

Beausang scored a goal in each half, and it was his second in the 42nd minute that sparked Midleton into life and brought his side back to within three of Glen.

Midleton drew level before a brace of points from Simon Kennefick edged Glen ahead. But it was Midleton who produced the final surge as substitute Luke O’Farrell and Lehane hit two points each to help seal the win and send Midleton through.

This was the first of this weekend’s quarter-finals with Sunday’s action seeing champions Imokilly play St Finbarr’s while Sarsfields take on Charleville. Blackrock are already through and await Midleton in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere in the Roscommon SFC, the 2023 champions St Brigid’s defeated last year’s finalists Roscommon Gaels to progress to the county semi-finals.

John McGuinness scored a first-half goal for Roscommon Gaels, but it was St Brigid’s who held a 0-6 to 1-2 lead at half-time. Anthony Cunningham’s side were 0-12 to 1-2 clear in the early stages of the second half with Roscommon star Ben O’Carroll among the scorers, finishing the night with 1-8.

O’Carroll then provided the St Brigid’s goal in the concluding stages to put a gloss on the win and assure safe passage to the semi-finals.

Three more quarter-finals will follow on Sunday as Boyle v Pádraig Pearses, Clann na nGael v Elphin, and Michael Glaveys v St Faithleach’s are all down for decision.