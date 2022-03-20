Big boost for Cork with win as Sherlock stars, Down relegated to Division 3

Cork 1-16

Down 1-12

A GAME OF huge consequences at the bottom of Division 2 resulted in Cork at last getting some positivity from their spring with a first win of the league, but Down’s struggles were confirmed as they have fallen through the relegation trapdoor.

Steven Sherlock’s tally of 1-7 was invaluable for the winners with Cathal O’Mahony returning to bolster their attack and hit three crucial points as well, Colm O’Callaghan also notching a brace of scores.

Both teams had regrets over first-half goal chances. Anthony Doherty’s drive was well tipped away by Micheal Martin with Down missing the resultant ’45, while moments later Daniel Dineen stole inside the defensive cover but his left-foot blast went just the wrong side of the upright.

Cork did find the net in the 28th minute and it was of critical importance. John O’Rourke made the incision to pierce the Down rearguard and he fed Sherlock, who cleverly flicked the ball over goalkeeper Rory Burns to find the net.

More to follow…

Scorers for Cork: Steven Sherlock 1-7 (0-5f), Cathal O’Mahony 0-3, Colm O’Callaghan 0-2, Mattie Taylor 0-1, Daniel Dineen 0-1, John O’Rourke 0-1, Mark Cronin 0-1.

Scorers for Down: Tiarnan Rushe 1-0, Andrew Gilmore 0-3 (0-3f), Pat Havern 0-3, Darren O’Hagan 0-2, Ryan McEvoy 0-1, Ceilum Doherty 0-1, Ryan O’Higgins 0-1, Cory Quinn 0-1.

Cork

1. Míchéal Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 6. Kieran Histon (Nemo Rangers), 3. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

19. John Cooper (Éire Óg), 5. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 12. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

Advertisement

10. Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra), 23. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 14. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

13. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), 25. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), 26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven – captain)

Subs

18. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk) for Histon (inj) (5)

15. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s) for Sherlock (temp sub) (39)

13. Sherlock for Murphy (half-time)

11. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys) for Dineen (53)

24. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Hurley (59)

20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for McSweeney (65)

21. Joe Grimes (Clonakilty) for O’Rourke (69)

Down

16. Rory Burns (Castlewellan)

2. Peter Fegan (Burren), 3. Finn McElroy (Longstone), 4. Gerard Collins (Downpatrick)

5. Darren O’Hagan (Clonduff), 6. Conor Poland (Longstone), 19. Ceilum Doherty (Kilcoo)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

8. Anthony Doherty (Downpatrick), 9. Niall McParland (Glenn)

10. Anthony Morgan (Kilcoo), 11. Liam Kerr (Burren), 12. Ryan McEvoy (Kilcoo)

13. Andrew Gilmore (St John’s), 14. Pat Havern (Saval), 21. Cory Quinn (Mayobridge)

Subs

15. Kevin McKernan (Burren) for McParland (inj) (23)

25. Tiarnan Rushe (Baile Colmain) for Quinn (34)

16. Gary McMahon for Burns (inj) (39)

23. Ryan O’Higgins (Bryansford) for Morgan (57)

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!