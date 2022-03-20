Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 20 March 2022
Advertisement

Big boost for Cork with win as Sherlock stars, Down relegated to Division 3

Four points was the winning margin in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 2:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,966 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5716025
Steven Sherlock.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Steven Sherlock.
Steven Sherlock.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Cork 1-16

Down 1-12

A GAME OF huge consequences at the bottom of Division 2 resulted in Cork at last getting some positivity from their spring with a first win of the league, but Down’s struggles were confirmed as they have fallen through the relegation trapdoor.

Steven Sherlock’s tally of 1-7 was invaluable for the winners with Cathal O’Mahony returning to bolster their attack and hit three crucial points as well, Colm O’Callaghan also notching a brace of scores.

Both teams had regrets over first-half goal chances. Anthony Doherty’s drive was well tipped away by Micheal Martin with Down missing the resultant ’45, while moments later Daniel Dineen stole inside the defensive cover but his left-foot blast went just the wrong side of the upright.

Cork did find the net in the 28th minute and it was of critical importance. John O’Rourke made the incision to pierce the Down rearguard and he fed Sherlock, who cleverly flicked the ball over goalkeeper Rory Burns to find the net.

More to follow…

Scorers for Cork: Steven Sherlock 1-7 (0-5f), Cathal O’Mahony 0-3, Colm O’Callaghan 0-2, Mattie Taylor 0-1, Daniel Dineen 0-1, John O’Rourke 0-1, Mark Cronin 0-1.

Scorers for Down: Tiarnan Rushe 1-0, Andrew Gilmore 0-3 (0-3f), Pat Havern 0-3, Darren O’Hagan 0-2, Ryan McEvoy 0-1, Ceilum Doherty 0-1, Ryan O’Higgins 0-1, Cory Quinn 0-1.

Cork

1. Míchéal Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 6. Kieran Histon (Nemo Rangers), 3. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

19. John Cooper (Éire Óg), 5. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 12. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra), 23. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 14. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

13. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), 25. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), 26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven – captain)

Subs

18. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk) for Histon (inj) (5)

15. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s) for Sherlock (temp sub) (39)

13. Sherlock for Murphy (half-time)

11. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys) for Dineen (53)

24. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Hurley (59)

20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for McSweeney (65)

21. Joe Grimes (Clonakilty) for O’Rourke (69)

Down

16. Rory Burns (Castlewellan)

2. Peter Fegan (Burren), 3. Finn McElroy (Longstone), 4. Gerard Collins (Downpatrick)

5. Darren O’Hagan (Clonduff), 6. Conor Poland (Longstone), 19. Ceilum Doherty (Kilcoo)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

8. Anthony Doherty (Downpatrick), 9. Niall McParland (Glenn)

10. Anthony Morgan (Kilcoo), 11. Liam Kerr (Burren), 12. Ryan McEvoy (Kilcoo)

13. Andrew Gilmore (St John’s), 14. Pat Havern (Saval), 21. Cory Quinn (Mayobridge)

Subs

15. Kevin McKernan (Burren) for McParland (inj) (23)

25. Tiarnan Rushe (Baile Colmain) for Quinn (34)

16. Gary McMahon for Burns (inj) (39)

23. Ryan O’Higgins (Bryansford) for Morgan (57)

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie