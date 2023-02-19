McCaffrey returns as Dublin hold off fightback to win against Hurley-inspired Cork

Dublin 0-18

Cork 2-10

IT FINISHED WITH an away day success for Dublin yet the last play of the game almost engineered a home triumph on Leeside in dramatic fashion.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Ciaran Kilkenny with Maurice Shanley. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Brian Hurley, Cork’s best forward who had a terrific game, lashed in a left-foot thunderbolt in the 77th minute as they chased the goal they needed to salvage something from their afternoon’s work.

David O’Hanlon’s fingertips pushed it onto the crossbar, it rebounded to safety from a Dublin perspective and a third successive win in Division 2 was soon confirmed for Dessie Farrell’s side.

The league points on offer was a positive, the return of Jack McCaffrey to Dublin colours almost three years since his last appearance was even more so. McCaffrey popped over a point in the second half and was full of energy, James McCarthy another member of the old guard to come off the bench to strike a score.

As a contest it was fiercely contested until the finish, both sides hit with red cards in the third quarter to Cork midfielder Ian Maguire and Dublin defender Lee Gannon, second yellows in both instances.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Cork players celebrate Eoghan McSweeney's goal. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 0-6 (0-4f), Con O’Callaghan 0-4 (0-1 mark), Daire Newcombe 0-2, Cian Murphy 0-1, Brian Fenton 0-1, Cormac Costello 0-1, Ross McGarry 0-1, James McCarthy 0-1, Jack McCaffrey 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Brian Hurley 0-8 (0-3f, 0-1 mark), Eoghan McSweeney 1-1, Mattie Taylor 1-0, Steven Sherlock 0-1 (0-1f).

Dublin

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

23. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields), 2. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis), 4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 5. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille), 9. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 24. Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne (Cuala)

11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock), 12. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St-Enda’s), 10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge-Street),

13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams), 15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Subs

21. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams) for Ó Cofaigh-Byrne (44)

19. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf) for Scully (55)

17. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St-Enda’s) for McGarry (55)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf) for Murphy (59)

25. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge-Street) for Costello (68)

Cork

1. Mícheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 11. Seán Powter (Douglas), 12. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh)

13. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven – captain), 14. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), 15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

23. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues) for Sherlock (43)

24. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for Jones (55)

22. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for McSweeney (61)

21. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for Powter (62)

25. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys) for O’Driscoll (72)

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (Laois)

