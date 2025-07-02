The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Cork make three changes for All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Dublin
CORK BOSS PAT Ryan has made three changes for Saturday’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final against Dublin.
Captain Robert Downey, Niall O’Leary and Declan Dalton all start. Seamus Harnedy and Cormac O’Brien miss out through injury, while Damien Cahalane drops to the bench.
The Rebels return to action four weeks after their dramatic Munster final win over Limerick. Dublin sensationally knocked the Treaty out in the quarter-finals.
Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday is 5pm, with the game live on RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.
Kilkenny and Tipperary face off in the other semi-final on Sunday.
Cork
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)
13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)
Subs
16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)
17. Damie Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
18. Ger Mellerick (Fr O’Neill’s)
19. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
20. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)
21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
23. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
24. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
25. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
26. Conor Lehane (Midleton).
*****
