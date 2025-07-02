Cork make three changes for All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Dublin

CORK BOSS PAT Ryan has made three changes for Saturday’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final against Dublin.

Captain Robert Downey, Niall O’Leary and Declan Dalton all start. Seamus Harnedy and Cormac O’Brien miss out through injury, while Damien Cahalane drops to the bench.

The Rebels return to action four weeks after their dramatic Munster final win over Limerick. Dublin sensationally knocked the Treaty out in the quarter-finals.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday is 5pm, with the game live on RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.

Kilkenny and Tipperary face off in the other semi-final on Sunday.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

17. Damie Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

18. Ger Mellerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

19. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

20. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

23. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

24. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

25. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)

26. Conor Lehane (Midleton).

