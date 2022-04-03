Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork GAA chairman backs players' request to revisit Munster semi-final venue

Cork have written to the Munster Council supporting the players’ request.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 3 Apr 2022, 11:35 AM
1 hour ago 1,057 Views 1 Comment
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CORK GAA HAVE backed their footballers’ stance to play their Munster semi-final against Kerry in Páirc Uí Rinn and have written to the Munster Council asking them to revisit their decision. 

The senior footballers have said they are unwilling to play their upcoming Munster Championship tie against Kerry in Killarney. This weekend, Cork GAA chairperson Marc Sheehan confirmed to 96FM that they have written to the provincial council asking to reverse the move. He also confirmed that work has already begun in Páirc Uí Rinn to increase the capacity to 11,000.

In a statement issued to The42 last Thursday, the Cork players expressed their fury with the decision to move the fixture, saying it ‘is driven by the financial benefits resulting from a larger crowd’ and that it creates ‘a bad precedent’ and ‘is wrong’.

The Munster CCC removed home advantage from Cork as they deemed the venue’s capacity too small to cater for the game.

It was confirmed this week Sky Sports have exclusive rights to broadcast the game on May 7. 

