Sunday 13 June 2021
Galway bag three second-half goals as they fight back to defeat Cork and top Division 1A

Galway trailed by six points at the break but won by five at the end.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 13 Jun 2021, 3:32 PM
Patrick Horgan in action for Cork against the Galway defence.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Galway 3-25

Cork 2-23

IT MAY NOT have looked likely at the midway mark but by the end of their trip to Leeside, Galway’s hurlers could reflect on a highly satisfactory afternoon.

They produced a power-packed second-half display, fuelled by the three goals they stuck past Cork netminder Patrick Collins. A six-point interval deficit had turned into a five-point advantage by full-time.

Victory on the day for Shane O’Neill’s team and they also nailed down top spot in Division 1A as the hurling league draws to a close. If they cross paths with Kilkenny, the victors in Division 1B, during their championship journey, then that game will double up as a league decider

Cork’s new propensity to hit the net, surfaced again in the first half to telling effect. They split open the Galway rearguard three minutes in through Patrick Horgan’s handpass and Conor Cahalane had timed his run well from deep to surge clear and tap home a close-range shot.

The second owed more to a Galway error at the back when Eanna Murphy’s short puckout slipped through the hand of Gearoid McInerney in the 33rd minute. That mistake was seized upon by Jack O’Connor as he gathered possession, slipped past McInerney and drilled in his fourth goal of this league campaign.

The timing was notable, moments after O’Connor had pointed and it proved the last score of the half. Cork retreated at the break with a healthy six-point cushion on the scoreboard, 2-12 to 0-12.

Galway had found their range during that opening period with free-taker Evan Niland popping up with 0-6 while Joseph Cooney and Brian Concannon knocked over a brace apiece. Yet they were chasing the game due to the concession of those goals while Cork found Patrick Horgan regularly in space with their deliveries, he finished the half with 0-5, three of those from play.

conor-whelan-scores-his-sideos-first-goal Conor Whelan bangs home Galway's first goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-8 (0-4f, 0-2 ’65) Cathal Mannion 1-2, Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney 1-1 each, Brian Concannon 0-4, Joseph Cooney 0-3, Daithi Burke, Padraic Mannion, Fintan Burke, Sean Loftus, Niall Burke, Jason Flynn (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-11 (0-8f), Jack O’Connor 1-2, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-4, Conor Cahalane 1-1, Shane Kingston 0-2, Mark Coleman, Robbie O’Flynn, Billy Hennessy 0-1 each.

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommie Larkins)

2. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields), 6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree), 4. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge).

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore),  7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas).

8. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore), 9. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh).

12. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh), 11. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge), 10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields).

15. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas), 13. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly).

Subs

17. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly) for Morrissey (44)

19. David Burke (St Thomas) for Tuohey (47)

24. Jason Flynn (Tommie Larkins) for Conor Cooney (53)

23. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree) for Joseph Cooney (56)

20. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore) for McInerney (63)

22. Jarlath Mannion (Cappataggle) for Niland (64)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra).

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain), 7. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas). 

8. Luke Meade (Newcestown), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville).

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 12. Shane Barrett (Blarney).

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields).

Subs

25. Alan Cadogan (Douglas) for Barrett (half-time)

24. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) for Conor Cahalane (53)

26. Alan Connolly (Blackrock) for Harnedy (53)

21. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s) for Meade (63)

23. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills) for O’Connor (63)

22. Tadgh Deasy (Blackrock) for Kingston (67)

17. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton) for Millerick (69)

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)

