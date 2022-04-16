Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork hurlers confirm team to face Limerick

Ciarán Joyce makes senior hurling championship debut

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 10:03 PM
48 minutes ago 3,070 Views 5 Comments
Cork’s Conor Lehane (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE CORK team to face Limerick in the Munster Hurling Championship Round 1 has been confirmed.

Ciarán Joyce has been handed a senior hurling championship debut, while Conor Lehane makes his first appearance for Cork since a November 2020 clash against Tipperary.

In total, there are two changes from the team that started amid the loss to Waterford in the league final.

Shane Kingston and Niall O’Leary come into the side in place of Alan Connolly and Robert Downey.

The match takes place on Sunday at 4pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork team to face Limerick:

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
6. Mark Coleman (Blarney) Captain
7. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Shane Barrett (Blarney)
12. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
15. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

Subs:

16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)
18. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
19. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)
20. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
21. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
22. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
23. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
24. Mark Keane (Ballygiblin)
25. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)
26. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

The42 Team

