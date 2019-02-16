This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 16 February, 2019
Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare

Seamus Harnedy’s goal was also crucial in tonight’s encounter in Páirc Uí Rinn.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 8:56 PM
9 minutes ago 1,212 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4497114

Cork 1-20
Clare 0-20

Fintan O’Toole reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

PATRICK HORGAN PRODUCED a masterclass from placed balls to book Cork’s first league win of their springtime hurling campaign in tonight’s clash against Clare.

Peter Duggan is tackled by David Griffin and Bill Cooper Clare's Peter Duggan in action against Cork duo David Griffin and Bill Cooper. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Horgan finished with 0-16 to his credit, 15 of them registered from frees, as his accuracy and nerve proved critical in guiding John Meyler’s side to victory. Clare were splendid up front with man-of-the-match Tony Kelly dazzling as he struck 0-6 while Ian Galvin and John Conlon caused havoc as well in their attack. Yet in a second half where the teams were level on ten occasions, Cork edged in front when it mattered as they hit four of the game’s last five points.

Given the nature of the first-half exchanges, it was odd to reflect at the break that Cork were on level terms, 1-6 to 0-9. They profited from good fortune in the 22nd minute when Seamus Harnedy launched in a delivery that tempted Keith Hogan out from the Clare goal, the sliotar eluding the netminder along with the challenging duo in the air of Rory Hayes and Jamie Coughlan. Jack Browne dived in to scramble it away but the umpire reached for the green flag and it was judged that the goal would be awarded.

Cork needed that score as it was the only time a player other than Horgan contributed in the scoring stakes in the opening period. The Glen Rovers sharpshooter had 0-6 next to his name early on and his 33rd minute lobbed effort off his left was Cork’s solitary score from play in that time frame.

Clare in contrast looked really sharp and the huge work rate they displayed allowed them to be disappointed at the midway mark not to be in front. Kelly and Diarmuid Ryan both chipped in with a brace of white flags from play while Conlon supplied three.

They had surged 0-6 to 0-3 clear prior to shipping that goal to Harnedy and recovered sufficiently to be in front 0-9 to 1-4 when Conlon scored on the 29th minute. But parity was the outcome for patrons to digest at the interval as Horgan weighed in with a late brace of points.

Daniel Kearney and David Fitzgerald Daniel Kearney and David Fitzgerald getting stuck in at Páirc Uí Rinn. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The second half had a pattern of play that was easy to observe, the teams trading points and staying close to each other. They were level six times in the third quarter as it stood 1-12 to 0-15, Horgan energising Cork with scores from frees while Kelly and Galvin made a real impression up front for Cork, buzzing around with intent.

More to play…

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-16 (0-15f), Seamus Harnedy 1-1, Tim O’Mahony, Daniel Kearney, Jamie Coughlan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Tony Kelly 0-6, Peter Duggan (0-3f, 0-1 ’65), Ian Galvin, John Conlon 0-4 each, Diarmuid Ryan 0-2.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
4. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers) 

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

8. Cormac Murphy (Mallow) 
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal) 

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) (captain) 
12. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

13. Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum)
14. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

23. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Murphy (48)
18. Darren Browne (Kanturk) for Griffin (60)
26. Alan Cadogan (Douglas) for Coughlan (60)

Clare

1. Keith Hogan (Clooney-Quin)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea) 

5. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)
9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea) (captain)
12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Subs

21. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin) for Golden (53)
22. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus) for Duggan (61)
25. Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley) for Collins (63)
18. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Fitzgerald (65)

Referee: Johnny Ryan (Tipperary)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

