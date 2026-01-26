'Happy to have it out of the way': Cork's new era up and running as debutant shines

A DAY OF wins on Leeside by the teams in county red, principally engineered by those who have shone in club blue.

Amidst the plethora of club storylines that popped up in the inter-county off-season, the St Finbarr’s footballers put their foot forward. They scooped up a third Cork senior title in eight seasons and journeyed to a Munster decider in December, where they were mugged at the finish line by Dingle.

The regret was plentiful over that outcome, yet there was solace in some individual showings. Steven Sherlock was in magical scoring form in that game, racking up a dizzying tally of 0-16. That form prompted a recall to the Cork squad and those high standards were maintained when he was sprung from the bench in yesterday’s Division 2 opening against Cavan.

Sherlock banged over a 61st minute two-pointer from play, clipped in the pass to set up a Chris Óg Jones point on 68, and then nailed the match-winning two-pointer free, after he was fouled himself, with 69 minutes on the clock.

After digesting the football curtain-raiser, came the hurling main course, the event that had principally drawn 20,464 punters through the Páirc Uí Chaoimh turnstiles. The match saw a landslide win in Cork’s favour, they cruised home by 14 points against a Waterford outfit that mounted little resistance.

With 10 starters from the All-Ireland final humbling last July, Cork had no shortage of experience. The intrigue lay in the new additions, each in a different line of the team. Cormac O’Brien, Tommy O’Connell, and Brian Roche are experienced figures around the playing group for a while, all slipped in seamlessly. Daire O’Leary slotted in at full-back, the double All-Ireland U20 winner in the summer of 2021, back involved now after being part of the squad a few years back.

William Buckley was the sole debutant. He had spent the winter playing football, a key figure in that St Finbarr’s attack alongside Sherlock, an energetic and creative presence around the half-forward line. Stationed closer to goal for his hurling league bow for Cork, Buckley prospered.

The man-of-the-match interview in front of the TG4 cameras was reward for his 1-4 return. He demonstrated his blinding pace to accelerate clear for a 6th minute point, and knocked over another fine effort in the 20th minute. He should have put another shot on target in the opening half but shot wildly, yet bounced back to raise two white flags in the second half, and smacked home a one-handed shot off his left for Cork’s third goal on the 46th minute after being set up by Alan Connolly.

Buckley’s hurling CV is impressive, grabbing 0-3 when he picked up an All-Ireland minor medal in 2021 and notching 0-4 when collecting the U20 equivalent in 2023. Reaching the top tier is the difficult final step, but this marks a progressive personal start. He struck 0-10 last Thursday in Templemore as UCC booked their place in the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals. A second strong showing in the space of 72 hours was a positive.

Buckley was a bright spot alongside Declan Dalton’s prowess in the full-forward line, while the Fitzgibbon-Barrett-Healy triumvirate around the middle kept the scoreboard ticking over in style. Cork were sharp and inventive, their interplay clicking into gear from the start.

“That’s what we’re looking for, we’re looking for team play,” said Ben O’Connor afterwards.

“There’s no point having a shot that you’ve a 50% of chance of scoring if there’s a fella inside with a 70% chance, so why not give it to him?

“We work hard in training at that. And look, it’s nice when it pays off in a match out here because you can show the clips during the week. That’s money in the bank for you, so delighted when things like that come off.”

O’Connor won’t need an invitation to apply caveats to this victory. Cork posted 2-23 from open play out of their 3-25 tally, in stark contrast to the seven points Waterford scored from play. That statistic captures the somewhat feeble nature of Waterford’s display, particularly in the first quarter when Cork essentially put the game to bed.

A team that have contested the last two All-Ireland finals without getting that last act completed, have consistently showed the damage they can cause if afforded ample time and space to play. Waterford were generous in that regard in the opening half, Cork having the opportunity to freely piece together passing moves. The lack of pressure applied in the middle third fed into the challenge game feel at stages that this encounter had.

Waterford began with only six players who started last May when they made life distinctly uncomfortable for Cork at this venue before the home side claimed a six-point success. Waterford need that bunch of first-teamers back in action. Given their weakened hand, there was reason to be fearful about their prospects beforehand, the eventual 14-point loss reflective of that.

In time they will have the Ballygunner bunch back, for now they are still in the midst of well-deserved celebrations, which continued over the weekend in West Kerry as part of the gathering of All-Ireland club winners from the province.

After gaining promotion from Division 1B last year, Waterford need to adjust sharply to life in Division 1A. The fixture list has thrown up home ties to Limerick and Offaly over the next two weekends, before a trip to face Kilkenny. The search for improvement is all with one eye on the championship ahead, they will renew acquaintances in mid-May with their conquerors from yesterday.

On the Cork side, O’Connor was glad to have all the talk shut down about his opening day as manaager

“I’m just happy to have it out of the way, if I’m being honest,” he said.

“A lot of talk about it during the week, just because it was our first day out, so I’m just delighted that we got a performance out of the boys. As I said all week, there was a lot of stuff going on that wasn’t in our control, like about how are they going to play, who are they going to pick, or what’s going to happen here.

“But look, we’ve done very little with the lads (different). That’s the way with the few bits and pieces that we’re trying to instill in the group. A game of hurling is a game of hurling. If you have the ball in your hand, you’re in charge.

“Delighted to have it out of the way. Met the small ones after, they are delighted. So there will be no grief when I go home.”

He left smiling, his mind moving on to Salthill against Galway next Saturday night and then back to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to face Tipperary the following, a pair of showdowns that will offer further insight into this new Cork hurling era.

