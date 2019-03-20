This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Details revealed for Cork and Kilkenny charity hurling game in aid of Kieran O'Connor

The counties will meet next Wednesday night in aid of the 2010 All-Ireland winner.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 4:12 PM
THE CORK AND Kilkenny senior hurling sides will renew acquaintances next week in a fundraising game for 2010 All-Ireland football winner Kieran O’Connor who is battling cancer for a third time.

Martin Keoghan and Tim O'Mahony Cork and Kilkenny faced off in Nowlan Park last Sunday. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

A major fundraising drive over the past fortnight has seen over €300,000 donated for O’Connor and his family. A ‘Walk for Kieran’ event took place last Monday in his home club of Aghada GAA in East Cork for the footballer who was part of the Cork senior setup between 2004 and 2013. 

KOConnor Source: Twitter - @cads3

The Cork hurling side faced Kilkenny last Saturday in a league play-off in Nowlan Park and will meet again next Wednesday in Páirc Uí Rinn with a 7.30pm throw-in time. 

Kieran O'Connor Kieran O'Connor was part of the Cork football squad that lifted Sam Maguire in 2010. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

The proceeds of the game will go towards the fund with tickets priced at €10 (adults) and €5 (concessions). They can be purchased on the night or previously online and at participating Centra/Super Valu stores.

A bucket collection will also be taken up outside Páirc Uí Chaoimh before the Cork v Tipperary hurling championship games on 12 May while the Cork county board has also made a contribution to the Friends of Kieran fund.

Donations to the fund can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/friends-of-kieran

KerryGAA

“Kieran was a tower of strength on the field for many years, and I know he is dealing with his illness with the same fortitude and determination,” remarked Cork county board chairperson Tracey Kennedy.

“It can’t be an easy time for his family, but Kieran is lucky to have the love and support of Sinéad, the children and his extended family too. Our thoughts are with them all at this difficult time.

“Monday’s walk really highlighted the community aspect of the GAA, and it has been wonderful to witness the extent of the support shown for Kieran from far and wide over the past two weeks. We are hoping for a bumper crowd on 27 March to continue that support.”

