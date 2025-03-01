Healy stars as Cork finish strongly to defeat Kilkenny

Fintan O'Toole
Reports from SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Cork 1-22
Kilkenny 2-16
THE SPOILS WERE secured by the home side tonight on Leeside, Cork producing the more powerful kick heading down the straight to overtake Kilkenny.
A match that was finely-balanced for long stages, swung sharply in Cork’s direction as they outscored Kilkenny 0-7 to 0-3 in the final quarter.
It was sufficient to claim success for Cork in a game played amidst the backdrop of the tragic passing of Ray Ryan, brother of Cork boss Pat.
The Cork manager was present to watch his team’s win, an encounter illuminated by the contribution of youngster Diarmuid Healy. The Lisgoold player, stepping up from the U20 ranks last year, chipped in with 1-5 from play and constantly impressed.
Cork manager Pat Ryan observes a minutes silence for his brother Ray Ryan. Bryan Keane / INPHO
Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO
Kilkenny manufactured a two-point advantage at the break, Billy Ryan and Stephen Donnelly both netting in the second quarter. On each occasion Kilkenny profited from displays of greater decisiveness. Ryan surged clear after robbing Niall O’Leary of possession for the first goal in the 22nd minute and then seven minutes later Donnelly crashed home his shot, after Eoin Cody flicked a pass along the ground.
Cork stared at a 2-9 to 1-0 deficit after a positive start where they had defended tenaciously, executing a few impressive turnovers of the Kilkenny attack. The bright opening was epitomised by Ger Millerick, who was prominent from the off, but he was then forced off injured before the break.
The home team’s most striking attacking contribution came from the 1-2 from play registered by Healy. He rifled in a 20th minute goal, seizing the possession that spilled from a crowd near the goalmouth and finishing to the net with aplomb. Patrick Horgan looked lively with two early points, one from play and another from a free conversion after he was fouled himself.
More to follow…
Cork
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
4. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), 2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers),
7. Micheál Mullins (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers – captain), 5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr)
8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)
13. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 14. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own), 15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
Subs
18. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Millerick (inj) (27)
Kilkenny
1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)
2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)
6. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 5. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
8. Killian Doyle (Emeralds), 9. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)
10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 11. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
13. Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown – captain), 14. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 15. Harry Shine (Dicksboro)
Subs
25. Luke Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels) for Stephen Donnelly (half-time)
Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)
