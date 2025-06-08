5 talking points after Cork defeat Limerick on night of epic Munster final drama

1. A Gaelic Grounds night of drama

A Munster final unfolding on a Saturday evening marked a change in the estblished hurling order. A marathon affair that delivered extra-time and required penalties to produce a winner added further novelty to the occasion.

The gripping night of hurling action eventually provided an outcome, Cork jubilant victors after Alan Connolly lashed home his penalty, Limerick’s reign in the province finally broken on the tightest of margins.

It is a game that will sit comfortably in the catalogue of memorable Munster hurling finals. The play was scrappy at times, neither team will be pleased with their shooting for instance with Cork’s accuracy off at stages in the opening period and Limerick uncharacteristically off in that area in extra-time.

But the tension was palpable throughout the contest and for the sheer unrelenting drama that ran through the end of normal time, extra-time and the shootout, this was epic stuff.

2. Cork’s remarkable turnaround

20 days on, Cork’s post-match mood had flipped sharply as their team bus left the Ennis Road last night. The May round-robin encounter saw them receive a sobering lesson in Limerick’s capabilities as they ruthlessly mowed Cork down to win by 16 points.

The June provincial final was different, Cork executing a striking turnaround as they coped with a bunch of injuries and found a way to survive by drawing level at the close of normal time and extra time. In the shootout Cork had the more clinical streak and that was sufficient to land a first Munster crown in seven years.

Cork performance and attitude was totally different on this occasion as they fronted up against Limerick. The tone was set early on – newcomer Diarmuid Healy alert to set up Patrick Horgan to point, Cormac O’Brien rising to grab a puckout over Gearoid Hegarty, the defence collectively harrying Aaron Gillane to turnover possession before Ciaran Joyce created a point for Seamus Harnedy.

Those snapshots in the first five minutes confirmed Cork’s mood had changed, the aggression and graft that are critical components for any team hoping to take down Limerick, were present here after being sorely missing a few weeks ago.

3. Limerick’s issue in front of goal

Penalties was the method by which Limerick’s era of Munster hurling dominance was ended, but there were other incidents prior to the shootout that will spark regret. Afterwards John Kiely touched a few times on the theme of his side’s shooting in front of goal. It was striking how the number of chances they created was low by their elevated standards and how their accuracy was jarringly off on other occasions.

In normal time Limerick took just 28 shots from play and scored 2-15, in comparison to the 3-26 they registered in their previous meeting with Cork. Last year’s round-robin rollercoaster in Páirc Uí Chaoimh saw Cork become the first team to take more shots than Limerick since Kiely took charge. The rough principle Limerick have focused on is reaching the 40-shot mark to meet their 30-point target, but last night they fell down.

Contributing factors included Cork’s greater defensive tenacity and a wind at the venue that was tricky to judge. But Limerick also had chances that you would normally expect them to nail. Aaron Gillane’s late shot in normal time was from a very difficult angle given his free-taking style, but Darragh O’Donovan’s underhit shot moments later indicated his rustiness.

In extra-time the wide count was 6-1 in Limerick’s favour, chances arising for Kyle Hayes, Gillane, and Adam English that they would be favoured to convert. The misses meant there was little separation between the teams and Cork hung in there before getting the job done in the shootout.

4. Cork heroes off the bench

At the end of an edgy and nervous afternoon a fortnight ago, Cork found an extra gear off the bench to overcome Waterford as they prolonged their summer involvement. Diarmuid Healy, Conor Lehane, and Shane Kingston all grabbed a point apiece that day. Healy’s reward was a start last night and he repaid that investment of faith with three points in a strong showing.

It was Kingston and Lehane that really lifted Cork to another level. Kingston was brought on in the 65th minute and Lehane introduced the 72nd minute. When the match pushed on into extra-time, they exploded to life. Cork hit seven points in that phase, Kingston grabbed three of those and Lehane clipped over two. The Midleton man was also fouled for a free Darragh Fitzgibbon pointed and took a shot that hit the upright with Kingston scoring the rebound.

For two players who have drawn their share of criticism during Cork careers marked by inconsistency, their contributions were towering in shaping this victory. They infused Cork’s challenge with the attacking energy and class that dragged them over the line. In the shootout they also delivered, both netting with Lehane’s effort particularly impressive given the pressure as Limerick were ahead 2-0 at that stage.

Other players fell into similar brackets. For their defensive work, Damien Cahalane and Mark Coleman have both received sharp scrutiny but they were hugely prominent in the Cork rearguard throughout. Tommy O’Connell also jumped off the bench to point for Cork, while another substitute Robbie O’Flynn assisted for two points. All those details added up for Cork.

5. Limerick head down a different path

The outlook for Limerick changes a little now. After six years of control in Munster finals and booking a direct route to the last four, their journey will be more circuitous. A quarter-final beckons after Dublin or the Joe McDonagh Cup champions instead of the four-week break they have grown accustomed to. The staggering record under Kiely’s stewardship in finals has changed, after 14 wins across All-Ireland, Munster and league, they were defeated in a decider at the 15th attempt.

There will be a sense of disappointment at not finishing out the game at the end of normal time and extra-time, an element of frustration at the amount of injury-time played. Kiely promised Limerick will regroup and come back refreshed.

The result changes their national route but not their status as serious All-Ireland contenders. When the heavyweight July showdowns take place in Croke Park, it’s difficult not to see them being involved.