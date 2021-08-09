Cork-Meath All-Ireland semi-final switched to Croke Park following Tyrone-Kerry postponement

THE LGFA HAVE confirmed that the All-Ireland ladies SFC semi-final between Cork and Meath has been switched from Tuam Stadium to Croke Park after the men’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Tyrone and Kerry was postponed.

The last four clash between Cork and Meath was due to take pace in Tuam on Saturday, but it has now been fixed for GAA headquarters on Sunday at 3.30pm.

It will take place after the All-Ireland U20 football decider between Offaly and Roscommon, which throws-in at 1.30pm.

The Tyrone-Kerry game was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Ulster team’s squad and will instead go ahead on Saturday, 21 August.

“The LGFA wishes to thank our colleagues in the GAA for their assistance and cooperation in facilitating the Cork-Meath fixture at short notice,” a brief statement from the sport’s governing body added.

