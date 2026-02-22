Cork hold on to beat Meath and take major step towards Division 1 promotion

Allianz Football League Division 2

Cork 1-23 (1-3-17)

Meath 1-21 (1-2-17)

Stephen Barry reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

THE CHANT OF ‘Rebels, Rebels’ rang out among the 6,223 crowd at Páirc Uí Rinn after Cork took a major step towards Division 1 promotion by holding on for a two-point victory over Meath.

The table-topping Leesiders played the final 13 minutes with 14 men after Ian Maguire saw red when leading by six. Meath got it back to one before Chris Óg Jones kicked the insurance point to complete his 1-4 tally.

Cork still had to survive a late scare as Ciarán Caulfield’s two-point attempt dropped short into Adam O’Neill’s grasp, but Luke Fahy produced the game-saving block.

Both sides made two late changes to the published teams. Robbie Brennan had to make do without the services of All-Star full-back Seán Rafferty and high-scoring half-forward Mathew Costello. Ronan Ryan and Cian McBride started instead.

John Cleary replicated a couple of late replacements from their victory over Offaly. Seán Meehan and Ian Maguire swapped in for Rory Maguire and Seán Walsh.

The Rebels began with a decent wind at their backs. They stole plenty of possession from the Meath kick-out, although it took them until the final three minutes of the first half to really hammer home that advantage.

Aaron Lynch put Meath ahead after a patient opening attack before Mark Cronin curled over his first two-pointer of the half at the other end. Cork had a goal chance when Colm O’Callaghan’s pass bounced through for Paul Walsh. The Kanturk man was denied by Seán Brennan, but Steven Sherlock gained some compensation by slotting the 45.

Three points in-a-row from Lynch, Jordan Morris, and Ruairí Kinsella brought the Royals level at 0-5 apiece.

Dara Sheedy fired over from Cork’s next goal opening and Sherlock tacked on a free.

When the hosts were penalised 50 metres under the kick-out, Meath equalised for a second time through Brennan’s two-point free.

Cronin replied in kind by curling over off his left from outside the arc. Morris and Kinsella’s third points trimmed the gap back to one with just under three minutes to play.

That was enough time for Cork to reel off 1-3. First, midfielders O’Callaghan and Ian Maguire combined for the latter to release Óg Jones, who buried the ball low past Brennan. Cronin added a point and Sherlock drove over from outside the arc for a 1-15 to 0-11 interval lead.

Chris Óg Jones scoring a goal. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Meath were back in touch within two minutes of the restart. Jack Flynn pointed from an acute angle. Then, Morris regained possession and dashed in to square for Eoghan Frayne to palm to the net.

Jones made it a two-score game before half-time substitute Jack O’Connor curled over. Referee Conor Dourneen deemed his shot was taken just inside the arc.

Cork seemed to have weathered the storm when clipping three points on the trot through Fahy, Seán McDonnell, and Sheedy for a 1-19 to 1-13 lead.

James Conlon’s introduction saw Meath create a couple of big opportunities to get back within reach. The St Colmcille’s clubman was first foiled by a Seán Meehan diving block, with Micheál Aodh Martin completing the save. Next, he teed up Morris, who was blocked by Daniel O’Mahony, before tapping over the rebound.

Cork still led by six, 1-21 to 1-15, when they were reduced to 14 men. Adam O’Neill was left on the turf, and after McDonnell’s point, Dourneen spoke to his linesman before producing the red card from his back pocket to send Maguire off.

McDonnell got in for a sight of goal, which he fired over. Meath strung together five points in a row, including a huge Frayne two-pointer, but Jones broke through to settle the contest.

Cork’s promotion push continues away to Derry next Sunday, while second-placed Meath visit Kildare on Saturday.

Jordan Morris of Meath dummy hops the ball against Daniel O'Mahony of Cork. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Chris Óg Jones 1-4, Mark Cronin 0-5 (2 2pt scores), Dara Sheedy 0-4, Steven Sherlock 0-4 (1 2pt score, 1f, 1 45), Seán McDonnell 0-3, Luke Fahy 0-1, Colm O’Callaghan 0-1, Ian Maguire 0-1.

Scorers for Meath: Eoghan Frayne 1-3, Jordan Morris 0-4 (1f), Jack Flynn 0-3, Ruairí Kinsella 0-3, Seán Brennan 0-2 (1 2pt free), Aaron Lynch 0-2, Jack O’Connor 0-2, Seán Coffey 0-1, Ciarán Caulfield 0-1.

Cork

1. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 18. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree, captain)

5. Matty Taylor (Mallow), 4. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 7. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 20. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 14. Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues), 12. Seán McDonnell (Mallow)

11. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 13. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), 15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

23. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues) for P Walsh (54)

9. Seán Walsh (Mitchelstown) for Sheedy (60)

6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) for Taylor (63)

22. David Buckley (Newcestown) for O’Callaghan (65)

17. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers) for Meehan (68)

Meath

1. Seán Brennan (Dunderry)

17. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill), 2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 4. Brian O’Halloran (Ballivor)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 6. Seán Coffey (Ballinabrackey), 7. Ciarán Caulfield (Trim)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore-Ashbourne), 9. Jack Flynn (Ratoath)

21. Cian McBride (Na Dúnaibh), 11. Ruairí Kinsella (Dunshaughlin), 10. Conor Duke (Dunshaughlin)

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars), 15. Aaron Lynch (Trim), 14. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill, captain)

Subs

20. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones) for McBride (35)

23. Jack O’Connor (Curraha) for Duke (HT)

12. James Conlon (St Colmcille’s) for Lynch (48)

22. Jason Scully (Oldcastle) for Ryan (59)

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan).

******

Results – Allianz Football League

Division 1

Monaghan 2-11 Mayo 2-30

Division 2

Louth 1-15 Tyrone 0-13

Cavan 0-16 Kildare 0-13

Division 3

Clare 0-24 Laois 2-15

Sligo 1-18 Limerick 1-15

Westmeath 1-26 Fermanagh 2-11

Wexford 1-19 Down 2-29

Division 4

Wicklow 2-16 London 0-26

Leitrim 1-15 Antrim 2-20

Longford 1-15 Tipperary 0-18

******