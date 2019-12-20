This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kingston names Cork hurling team for his first game back in charge

Cork face Kerry tonight in Mallow.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 20 Dec 2019, 3:46 PM
19 minutes ago 490 Views No Comments
Kieran Kingston is back in charge of Cork for a second spell.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Kieran Kingston is back in charge of Cork for a second spell.
Kieran Kingston is back in charge of Cork for a second spell.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

KIERAN KINGSTON’S SECOND spell as Cork senior hurling manager begins tonight and he has named the starting side for his first competitive game of the new tenure.

Eight players who featured during Cork’s 2019 championship exit at the hands of Kilkenny are part of the squad to face Kerry in the Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league in Mallow at 7.30pm.

Sean O’Donoghue, Tim O’Mahony and Damian Cahalane are all named to start in defence with Robbie O’Flynn, Conor Lehane and Luke Meade all selected in attack. Shane Kingston and Mark Coleman provide experience on the bench.

Otherwise Kingston, who previously managed Cork in 2016 and 2017, has offered several players the chance to impress.

Three players from Cork’s U20 side that contested the All-Ireland final in August are named to start – Ryan Walsh, Brian Turnbull and Sean Twomey. 

There is also a trio – the Roche twins (Eoin and Brian) and Conor O’Callaghan – from that Cork U20 team on the bench.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. David Lowney (Clonakilty)
3. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)
4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Damian Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

8. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)
9. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

13. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
14. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)
15. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)

Subs

16. Shane Hurley (St Finbarr’s)
17. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe)
18. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)
19. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
20. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
21. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

