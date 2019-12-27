Cork name side for Sunday's trip to face Waterford in Dungarvan

Sean O'Leary-Hayes is one of the new young players named to start for Cork.

Sean O'Leary-Hayes is one of the new young players named to start for Cork.

CORK BOSS KIERAN Kingston is set to give more members of his squad the chance to impress as their pre-season preparations continue when they face Waterford on Sunday afternoon.

Experienced players Eoin Cadogan, Bill Cooper, Aidan Walsh and Conor Lehane all come into the side for the trip to Dungarvan while Seamus Harnedy is an addition on the bench.

Goalkeeper Ger Collins and defender Sean O’Leary-Hayes, both members of the U20 team that contested last August’s All-Ireland decider, are handed starting spots. Attacker Jack O’Connor, who won a county U21 medal with his club Sarsfields last Sunday, is named at corner-forward.

Cork defeated Kerry in their opening Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league encounter before Christmas, running out 1-27 to 0-11 victors over Kerry in Mallow.

Throw-in at the Fraher Field on Sunday is 2pm.

Cork

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)

6. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

7. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

8. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

9. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)

11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

12. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

13. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

14. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)

15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Subs

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarrife)

18. Damian Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

19. David Lowney (Clonakilty)

20. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

21. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

22. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill)

23. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)

24. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

25. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!