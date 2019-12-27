This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork name side for Sunday's trip to face Waterford in Dungarvan

The teams meet at the Fraher Field in pre-season action.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 27 Dec 2019, 9:23 PM
Sean O'Leary-Hayes is one of the new young players named to start for Cork.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK BOSS KIERAN Kingston is set to give more members of his squad the chance to impress as their pre-season preparations continue when they face Waterford on Sunday afternoon.

Experienced players Eoin Cadogan, Bill Cooper, Aidan Walsh and Conor Lehane all come into the side for the trip to Dungarvan while Seamus Harnedy is an addition on the bench.

Goalkeeper Ger Collins and defender Sean O’Leary-Hayes, both members of the U20 team that contested last August’s All-Ireland decider, are handed starting spots. Attacker Jack O’Connor, who won a county U21 medal with his club Sarsfields last Sunday, is named at corner-forward.

Cork defeated Kerry in their opening Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league encounter before Christmas, running out 1-27 to 0-11 victors over Kerry in Mallow.

Throw-in at the Fraher Field on Sunday is 2pm.

Cork

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)
6. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
7. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

8. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
9. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

13. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
14. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)
15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Subs

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarrife)
18. Damian Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
19. David Lowney (Clonakilty)
20. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
21. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
22. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill)
23. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)
24. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
25. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

