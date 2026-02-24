Can this Cork promotion push prove the real deal?

FOR A TEAM which has flattered to deceive across a decade outside the top flight, Cork appear to be gaining the critical mass of momentum to take them back to Division 1 football.

Often the subject of pre-season talk of promotion pushes, the Rebels haven’t sustained a true challenge in Division 2 since their 2016 relegation.

Between some notable championship scalps, John Cleary’s side have lost three games on the trot at crucial junctures in the past two seasons.

The Leesiders took a major step towards shedding that tag as a streaky side by holding off fellow unbeaten outfit Meath for their fourth victory on the trot. Their two-point triumph was equally valuable for the gutsy manner in which it was earned.

When Eoghan Frayne’s goal cut Cork’s half-time lead from seven to a one-score game within two minutes of the restart, the wind-assisted Meathmen looked on track for victory.

And when Ian Maguire’s red card was swiftly followed by a five-point burst to leave one in the difference with six minutes remaining, the outnumbered Rebels looked on the ropes.

Each time, Cork showed a steely reserve. They mined three on the trot soon after the goal to re-establish a six-point cushion, which stood until Maguire’s red.

And just as Meath’s momentum appeared irresistible, they broke forward from the kick-out for Chris Óg Jones to fizz over the bar.

Having reeled off five points in the previous four minutes, Meath weren’t allowed to score again in the final six.

The chant of ‘Rebels, Rebels’ that broke out at the final whistle among the 6,223 crowd at Páirc Uí Rinn only added to the feel-good factor.

It was an occasion where never-say-die defensive grit carried the day.

Meath's Jordan Morris takes a shot at the Cork goal amid some last-ditch defence. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

In the final 18 minutes, Seán Meehan, Daniel O’Mahony, and, in the very last play, Luke Fahy came up with goal-saving and game-saving blocks. Captain O’Mahony also produced a diving block on a two-point attempt in that closing stretch.

Cork also carved out at least six goal chances, and while they only raised one green flag, they left with a point from the other five.

Their two-point specialist, Mark Cronin, who has raised 1-18 across four games, feels the renewed confidence flooding through Cork football is a product of more than just winning momentum.

“Confidence can be a funny thing. If you’re taking confidence from winning, you’re not always going to have confidence because you’re not going to win every day you go out,” he said.

“That confidence comes once we know what’s inside the group. We know training has been going well for a long period of time. It’s not just when we’re winning games.

“We have 35-36 lads pushing every week in training. That’s what you’re seeing here on the pitch.”

Some additions to a settled side have helped them to develop greater consistency this term.

The form of new recruit Dara Sheedy (0-4) and second-year starter Seán McDonnell (0-3) added major impetus to the half-forward line against Meath. On the inside, Chris Óg Jones (1-4) enjoyed his best outing of 2026 to date against a defence shorn of All-Star Seán Rafferty.

Cork’s kick-out dominance was the crucial factor in the first half. The hosts scored 1-8 off their own restarts and stole more than half of Meath’s for an additional 0-5.

“They won that battle hands down,” said opposition manager Robbie Brennan. “We knew that was going to be the key area in the game.

“Some of that is just want and wanting to get under the breaks and win the ball. Cork had that extra bit of drive in the first half to do that.”

Meath got 10 first-half scores. After seven of those, Cork worked the ball downfield from the kick-out to respond. They were big scores, too, including Jones’s goal, both of Cronin’s two-pointers, and goal chances for Paul Walsh and Sheedy, which ultimately resulted in points.

“We are in the mix now,” said Cleary. “We knew our easier games were frontloaded and it was going to get tougher near the end. But at least having victories under your belt, you can go into those tougher games with that confidence of getting victories. That is helping us.

“Two trips to the North and Kildare at home, it is tough. If we are good enough to get into Division 1, we will.”

The table-toppers will get their biggest indication of whether they’re ready now on Sunday when travelling to meet third-placed Derry, who hockeyed Offaly by 23 points at the weekend.