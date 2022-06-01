Cork put Kerry to the sword to claim 31st Munster title

Cork 3-11

Kerry 0-9

Murt Murphy reports from Pairc Uí Rinn

CORK COMPLETED a dramatic reversal from their earlier meeting in the competition with Kerry and secured an emphatic victory over the Kingdom to claim their 31st Munster minor title this evening.

They pulverised the Kingdom with a powerful display of attacking football and their intensity and aggression had the visitors turning ball over with regularity.

While Cork management will be delighted with their side’s improved form, Kerry boss James Costello was left scratching his head at how and why Kerry failed to be even competitive in Pairc Uí Rinn.

Cork looked far more driven and much sharper than the first meeting between the pair three weeks earlier in Tralee as they punished Kerry for a 17-minute spell without a score in the first period.

Midfielder Colm Gillespie was inspired for the Rebels as he put over two long-range points before an attempt at a third came off the post and into the path of Brian Hayes for Cork’s first goal in the 25th minute that put them 1-8 to 0-3 ahead.

Darren Allman and a free from Cormac Dillon ended Kerry’s wait for a score at it still looked a tall order for Kerry, who were trailing by 1-9 to 0-5 at half-time.

Kerry lost centre-back, Darragh O’Connor, to a straight red card early in the second period. It galvanised them for a short period with Eddie Healy, Darragh O’Sullivan and Jack Clifford getting stuck in but two quick-fire goals on the three-quarter mark settled it for the hosts.

Alan O’Connell finished the first of the brace before Hayes scored his second in the 47th minute to put the Rebels out of sight.

Cork now face Derry in the All-Ireland quarter-finals on Saturday week (11 June) as Kerry prepare for the massive task of lifting themselves for their own All-Ireland quarter-final meeting with Tyrone.

Scorers for Cork: B Hayes (2-3, 2f), A O’Connell (1-2), C Gillespie and E Myers (1f) (0-2 each), D O’Donovan and O O’Donovan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Kerry: C Dillon (0-3, 3f), J O’Sullivan, P Lane, D O’Sullivan, D Allman, I O’Sullivan (f) and D O’Connor (0-1 each)

Teams:

CORK: J Woods (Valley Rovers); M O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); C Geary (Kilshannig), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); M Kelleher (Mallow), E Myers (Naomh Abán), A O’Connell (Kilshannig); B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), G Kearney (Kinsale), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels).

Subs: Kieran McCarthy (Carraigaline) for T O’Brien (inj, 39), Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue) for N Collins (45), Neville O’Leary (Douglas) for M Kelliher (45), James Burke (Douglas) for A Cullinane (50, Ben O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue) for O O’Donovan (54)

KERRY: S O’Meara (Dr Crokes); M Lynch (Dr Crokes), L Evans (Keel), J Foley (Kerins O’Rahilly’s); E Healy (Listowel Emmets), D O’Connor (Kenmare), F Murphy (Rathmore); J O’Sullivan (Brosna) T Ashe (Annascaul); N Collins (Ballymacelligott), C Dillon (Duagh), J Clifford (St Michael’s, Foilmore); P Lane (Austin Stacks), D O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), D Allman (Kenmare).

Subs: Ian O’Sullivan (St Michaels/Foilmore) for O O’Donovan (H/T, Darragh O’Connor (Beaufort) for T Ashe (40), Evan Boyle (Ballyduff) for P Lane (49), John Burke (Laune Rangers) for J Clifford (57), Padraig Moynihan (Rathmore) for J O’Sullivan (57)

Referee: Niall Quinn (Clare)