Harnedy ruled out of Cork's game against Dublin, Cody back available for Kilkenny

CORK ARE SET to plan without forward Seamus Harnedy for next Saturday’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Dublin, while Eoin Cody is back available for selection for Kilkenny’s last four tie with Tipperary on Sunday.

Harnedy, who won his third All-Star award last season and collected his fourth Munster senior medal earlier this month, is out with a hamstring injury, joining defender Ger Millerick on Cork’s absentee list.

“Séamus has a hamstring issue, unfortunately,” Cork manager Pat Ryan told The Echo today.

Advertisement

“He’s back running in training this week. You’d be hoping he’d be back if we made it to the final but it’ll need some work.”

Cork are set to have captain Robert Downey, Niall O’Leary and Declan Dalton available as contenders to start.

Kilkenny have received a boost with the news that star attacker Eoin Cody is back available for selection for Sunday’s clash with Tipperary.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks forward missed the Leinster final win over Galway due to injury, but manager Derek Lyng confirmed to Beat 102-103 at a media event today that he has returned to full fitness.

“Eoin has trained very well and he’s putting a huge amount of work in over the last number of months really.

“He’s been unfortunate at different times this year, but Eoin will be available for selection and he’s moving well, so it’s great to have him back.”

*****