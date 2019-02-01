Cork make 2 changes ahead of clash with Kildare

Michael Hurley is one of the players who comes into the Cork side.

CORK HAVE NAMED their team for the Round 2 encounter in the National Football League against Kildare this Sunday.

There are two changes to the side that drew with Fermanagh last weekend.

Michael Hurley and Mark Collins come into the side, while Damien Gore and Brian Hurley make way and are named among the substitutes.

The match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh gets under way at 1pm.

Cork team to face Kildare:

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Kevin O’ Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

3. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

4. Conor Dennehy (St Finbarrs)

5. James Loughrey (Mallow)

6. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

9. Ronan O’Toole (Eire Og)

10. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)

11. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

12. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

13. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

14. Ruairi Deane (Bantry)

15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Substitutes:

16. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

17. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)

18. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

19. Liam O’ Donovan (Clonakilty)

20. Tom Clancy (Clonakilty)

21. Cillian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)

22. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

23. Sean White (Clonakilty)

24. John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

25. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

