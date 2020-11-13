BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 13 November 2020
Cork star Fitzgibbon named on the bench as Rebels go unchanged for Tipp showdown

Kieran Kingston has kept the faith in his starting 15.

By Emma Duffy Friday 13 Nov 2020, 10:30 PM
55 minutes ago 2,450 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5266478
Back in the mix: Darragh Fitzgibbon.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Back in the mix: Darragh Fitzgibbon.
Back in the mix: Darragh Fitzgibbon.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK STAR DARRAGH Fitzgibbon is named on the benck for the Rebels’ All-Ireland SHC Round 2 qualifier Round meeting with Tipperary tomorrow.

The 2018 All-Star winner could be in line for his inter-county return at LIT Gaelic Grounds [throw-in 4pm] having been out with a hamstring injury lately.

Fitzgibbon had been in stellar club form, helping Charleville reach the top level of senior hurling on Leeside after scoring 1-8 in their final victory last month.

Kieran Kingston has named an unchanged starting XV after Cork beat Dublin last time out. Tipperary named their team earlier this evening.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
3. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)
4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
11. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

13. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
14. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers – Captain)

Subs

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)
18. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
19. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)
20. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
21. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarrs)
22. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
23. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
24. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
25. Daire Connery (Na Piarsiagh)
26. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s).

Emma Duffy

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

