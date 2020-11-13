Cork star Fitzgibbon named on the bench as Rebels go unchanged for Tipp showdown

Back in the mix: Darragh Fitzgibbon.

CORK STAR DARRAGH Fitzgibbon is named on the benck for the Rebels’ All-Ireland SHC Round 2 qualifier Round meeting with Tipperary tomorrow.

The 2018 All-Star winner could be in line for his inter-county return at LIT Gaelic Grounds [throw-in 4pm] having been out with a hamstring injury lately.

Fitzgibbon had been in stellar club form, helping Charleville reach the top level of senior hurling on Leeside after scoring 1-8 in their final victory last month.

Kieran Kingston has named an unchanged starting XV after Cork beat Dublin last time out. Tipperary named their team earlier this evening.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

3. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

11. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

13. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

14. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers – Captain)

Subs

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)

18. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

19. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)

20. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

21. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarrs)

22. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

23. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

24. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

25. Daire Connery (Na Piarsiagh)

26. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s).

