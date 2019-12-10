This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Holders Cork to face newly-promoted All-Ireland champions as 2020 Munster championship draw made

2019 finalists Waterford and Kerry face off on the other side.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 12:05 PM
44 minutes ago 418 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4925389
Cork and Tipperary last faced off in championship action in the 2018 Munster semi-final.
Image: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE
Cork and Tipperary last faced off in championship action in the 2018 Munster semi-final.
Cork and Tipperary last faced off in championship action in the 2018 Munster semi-final.
Image: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE

REIGNING MUNSTER CHAMPIONS Cork and 2017 and 2019 All-Ireland intermediate winners Tipperary will go head-to-head in a mouthwatering provincial senior semi-final next summer.

The Munster draw has been made, with 2019 Munster finalists Waterford and Kerry — last crowned champions in 2017 — contesting the other side of the competition. 

Shane Ronayne’s Premier side were absent from the senior ranks last year, but regained their top-tier status by beating Meath in the Croke Park intermediate showdown in September. 

They now face 11-time All-Ireland senior champions in the 2020 Munster semi-final, with the last-four pairings identical to the 2018 draw. That year, Cork beat Tipp and Kerry saw off Waterfrord, before the Rebels won it out. 

Ephie Fitzgerald’s side retained their Munster crown this year as they beat Waterford in the showpiece, and they’ll be looking to go three-in-a-row next summer.

Next May, Kerry and Waterford are first up on the weekend on 23/24, with the other semi-final — a repeat of when Tipp shocked Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in last season’s league — pencilled in to be played off a week later.

With the Ladies Gaelic Football Association recently confirming that there will be no Leinster senior championship in 2020 — leaving Dublin as de facto champions without a ball being kicked — and Mayo and Galway expected to contest a straight final in Connacht as usual, we’re just awaiting the draw in Ulster.

Meanwhile, details of a revamp of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship were announced last month, with groupings confirmed last week.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie