Holders Cork to face newly-promoted All-Ireland champions as 2020 Munster championship draw made

Cork and Tipperary last faced off in championship action in the 2018 Munster semi-final.

REIGNING MUNSTER CHAMPIONS Cork and 2017 and 2019 All-Ireland intermediate winners Tipperary will go head-to-head in a mouthwatering provincial senior semi-final next summer.

The Munster draw has been made, with 2019 Munster finalists Waterford and Kerry — last crowned champions in 2017 — contesting the other side of the competition.

Shane Ronayne’s Premier side were absent from the senior ranks last year, but regained their top-tier status by beating Meath in the Croke Park intermediate showdown in September.

They now face 11-time All-Ireland senior champions in the 2020 Munster semi-final, with the last-four pairings identical to the 2018 draw. That year, Cork beat Tipp and Kerry saw off Waterfrord, before the Rebels won it out.

Ephie Fitzgerald’s side retained their Munster crown this year as they beat Waterford in the showpiece, and they’ll be looking to go three-in-a-row next summer.

Next May, Kerry and Waterford are first up on the weekend on 23/24, with the other semi-final — a repeat of when Tipp shocked Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in last season’s league — pencilled in to be played off a week later.

With the Ladies Gaelic Football Association recently confirming that there will be no Leinster senior championship in 2020 — leaving Dublin as de facto champions without a ball being kicked — and Mayo and Galway expected to contest a straight final in Connacht as usual, we’re just awaiting the draw in Ulster.

Meanwhile, details of a revamp of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship were announced last month, with groupings confirmed last week.

