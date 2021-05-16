Forde points the way for Tipp, bench gives Cork life and early season issues

1. Forde points the way

Last Saturday the razor-sharp marksmanship of Jason Forde sustained Tipperary’s challenge for long spells against Limerick with his 0-14 return representing 70% of the team’s scoring total. Again last night his accuracy proved significant. He bombed over a free from 90 yards on the left sideline towards the Killinan End to tie the teams in injury time.

There were three further shots in the match between both sides to find the winner but Forde’s point transpired to be the last score of the night. It brought Forde’s total to 0-24 over the course of two games, just one of those from play which indicates his reliability from placed balls. But it was notable the remainder of Tipperary’s attack only hit 0-3 last week from play and 0-4 last night, the latter scoring tally matched by the team’s starting defence.

2. Cork get life off their bench

For a spell either side of half-time, this game looked to be drifting out of Cork’s reach. They were spurred on by Patrick Horgan bagging the team’s second goal but it was the renewed life provided by their bench which was striking. Conor Cahalane hit 0-2, Daire Connery and Alan Connolly contributed a point apiece, while Tadhg Deasy set up a score.

Both Connery and Connolly still have an All-Ireland U20 final to play in July, this is Deasy’s first taste of senior inter-county action and Cahalane is a product of the U21 side from 2018. Early days but Kieran Kingston will be pleased at some new options presented to him.

3. Tipperary welcome back old faces to mix with the new

There may be less jeopardy in this hurling league but with the compressed schedule as the championship quickly swings into view, managers need to settle on their starting side quicker than usual. There is plenty talk about the new recruits that Liam Sheedy is integrating into his setup but he has not forgotten his old warriors either.

Noel and John McGrath both started along with John O’Dwyer and Padraic Maher. Brendan Maher came on as a sub. All got some gametime into their legs as they work through the gears at the outset of another season. Of those newcomers, Brian McGrath again caught the eye with his defensive solidity and the second-half point he launched over.

4. Cork’s challenge bolstered by goals

To revisit a theme we explored last week, this was another match that highlighted Cork look to be on the hunt for goals in their 2021 campaign. Rather than being satisfied with points, there is a clear approach to try to work the opportunity to hit the net. Two moves came off last night from Tim O’Mahony and Horgan, Jack O’Connor should have supplied an early boost when presented with a good chance.

To get a positive result for the second week running, Cork required those strikes. Points came easier to Tipperary and those goals kept Cork in the hunt.

5. Early season issues

Both managers afterwards touched on areas of concern for them. Sheedy noted the 17 wides his team amassed, Kingston raised the free count of 22-9 against his team. The chances were there for Tipperary to sail clear of Cork but they could not put enough daylight between the teams. Cork may have found fault with the refereeing but they got into trouble repeatedly themselves when their short passing game broke down out of defence and they were penalised for overcarrying.

As a spectacle, how was the game for you? It highlighted changing trends in hurling – retention of possession, elimination of risk in passing – that are not to everyone’s taste. Arriving at definite judgements is hard at this time of year given the lengthy lockdown, and the problems with the new advantage rule. Water breaks clearly interrupt the flow of the match and for a May evening, conditions were tricky for both teams after the first-half shower of rain.

