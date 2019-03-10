This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Division 1A
Cork v Tipperary, 2pm - TG4
Wexford v Kilkenny, 2pm - TG4 (deferred)

Division 1B
Waterford v Galway, 2pm - TG4 (deferred)

Division 1B relegation play-off
Offaly v Carlow, 2pm

Division 2A final
Westmeath v Kerry, 2pm

It’s just hurling on the inter-county agenda today, but we’ve got a few very interesting games on the cards. The main event is in Pairc Ui Rinn where, after a late pitch inspection, the Division 1A clash between Cork and Tipperary goes ahead.

Wexford v Kilkenny (1A) and Waterford v Galway (1B) also throw in at 2pm, as does the 1B relegation play-off between Offaly and Carlow in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park. 

We’ll also be keeping an eye on the Division 2A final between Westmeath and Kerry. 

For all the permutations from today’s game, check out this handy explainer: 

 

