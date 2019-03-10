5 mins ago

It’s just hurling on the inter-county agenda today, but we’ve got a few very interesting games on the cards. The main event is in Pairc Ui Rinn where, after a late pitch inspection, the Division 1A clash between Cork and Tipperary goes ahead.

Wexford v Kilkenny (1A) and Waterford v Galway (1B) also throw in at 2pm, as does the 1B relegation play-off between Offaly and Carlow in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on the Division 2A final between Westmeath and Kerry.

For all the permutations from today’s game, check out this handy explainer: